MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Headphones and earphones have become a routine part of daily life, whether for listening to music, watching videos or making phone calls. However, prolonged exposure to loud sound can damage the sensitive cells inside the ear, increasing the risk of ringing in the ears, muffled hearing and hearing loss. Such damage may develop gradually and often goes unnoticed until hearing difficulties become more apparent.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), both sound intensity and listening duration play a crucial role in hearing health. The organization says listening to sounds at 80 decibels for up to 40 hours a week is within a safe listening range, while exposure to 90 decibels reduces the recommended listening time to just four hours per week.

Hearing experts recommend keeping headphone volume low, taking regular listening breaks and avoiding turning up the volume in noisy environments. The WHO advises keeping personal audio device volume below 60 per cent of the maximum level and taking frequent breaks from loud sounds to reduce the risk of hearing damage.

People experiencing persistent ringing in their ears, difficulty understanding conversations or reduced hearing should seek professional evaluation. Adopting safer listening habits can help protect hearing and reduce the risk of noise-related damage.