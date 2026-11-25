MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Film Academy announced the development in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has published lists of films eligible for consideration in three categories: International Feature Film, Documentary Feature, and Animated Feature Film.

The documentary Traces, selected by the Ukrainian Oscar Committee to represent Ukraine at the 99th Academy Awards, is eligible in both the International Feature Film and Documentary Feature categories.

The Last Message, which was among the contenders in this year's national selection to represent Ukraine, is also eligible for consideration in the Documentary Feature category.

A record 104 films are eligible in the International Feature Film category, while 190 films have been accepted for consideration in the Documentary Feature category.

Following preliminary voting, scheduled for December 7–11, a shortlist of 15 films will be selected in each of the two categories.

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The Academy will announce the official shortlists on December 15.

As reported, on September 16, 2026, Ukraine selected Traces as its national submission for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Photo: oscars