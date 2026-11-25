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The United States has found no evidence so far that would attest to China ordering Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang during their affair, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing classified congressional testimony that took place a day earlier.

The US officials who briefed congressional staffers revealed that the country's intelligence only shows the two had an amorous affair, without any other ulterior motives. Nonetheless, sources told the media outlet that new information could change this belief.

China's main spy agency, the Ministry of State Security, did approach Alice, the US official said, adding that the two parties were in contact during the affair. However, Washington pointed out that it has no indication that she shared important intelligence with the Chinese spy agency.