MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Thursday that its air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on the US social media platform X that the Houthis had launched the missiles. He gave no details on potential casualties or damage.

On Wednesday, the coalition said it shot down a Houthi drone near Jeddah Islamic Port, then destroyed a cruise missile launched towards western Saudi Arabia. A Houthi projectile also struck Jazan Port in the southwest, causing minor damage but no civilian injuries, it said.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks targeting the two ports, saying they were in retaliation for Saudi-led coalition strikes on Al Hudaydah Port in western Yemen. The group did not identify the weapons used.

The latest incidents come amid escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting airports, energy facilities and other civilian and economic infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government since March 2015.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.

--NNN-ANADOLU