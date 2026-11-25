MENAFN - Asia Times) The Nvidia scandal has achieved eye-popping proportions. The New York Times reports spy agencies are certain that Alice Huang was working with Chinese intelligence as she had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

As Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said on NBC's“Meet the Press,”“It appears to me, I emphasize 'appears,' that the Department of Commerce has allowed the Communist Party of China to circumvent our export controls on advanced chips.”

This is a sex scandal combined with a spy scandal combined with a smuggling operation. Now it is a scandal of presidential arrogance and impunity, and maybe personal corruption. As legislative investigations begin, with Jensen Huang set to testify December 3, this will be a test for Congress, too. Can it again play its proper constitutional role?

On Monday, President Donald Trump called in to the Nvidia board to pressure it to bring back the priapic CEO, which it then did. CNBC later asked Trump,“Did you give the board of directors an assurance that Jensen Huang would not be prosecuted?” He replied,“I gave them enough assurance.”