MENAFN - Live Mint) Sri Lanka has temporarily waived prior Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) approval for Indian travellers due to maintenance of its ETA system. Hence, Indian travellers can now visit the island nation without obtaining ETA approval until further notice.

Mahishini Colonné, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, informed in a post, Important travel update for Indian travellers to Sri Lanka Due to temporary maintenance of Sri Lanka's ETA system, Indian travellers may travel to Sri Lanka without prior ETA approval, until further notice.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” she added

The temporary relaxation is intended to ease travel disruptions while the system undergoes maintenance.

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Sri Lanka, earlier this year, announced launching a six-country tourism ‌promotion campaign to nearly double arrivals during its peak winter season and earn $4.2 billion.

The largely ​digital promotions will focus on key source markets Australia, China, Germany, the ​UK, Russia and India ahead of Sri Lanka launching a long-delayed ⁠global promotion campaign in April 2027, said Roshan Ranasinghe, deputy minister of tourism, as reported by Reuters.

"Tourism is ​crucial for our economy. After the delay of nearly a decade this global campaign ​is to take Sri Lanka to the world, to crucial markets, and to give a realistic idea of what is available in Sri Lanka," he told reporters at a briefing in Colombo.

Tourism ​is the third-largest foreign exchange earner in the country of 22 million, famed ​for its pristine beaches, ancient temples and aromatic tea. Sri Lanka recorded 1.3 million arrivals in ‌the first ⁠seven months of this year after experiencing about a 20% decline in March and April due to the Gulf crisis. Tourism earnings were $1.5 billion at the end of July, latest government data showed.

The island subsequently revised its initial target of 3 ​million arrivals to 2.7 ​million and is ⁠expecting $4.2 billion in revenue. Sri Lanka earned $3.2 billion from tourism in 2025.

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Sri Lanka, which imports all its fuel, has struggled with ​soaring energy costs from the Iran war, which have increased ​prices by ⁠about 35% since March, prompting fuel rationing and the declaration of Wednesdays as public holidays.

Tourism dollars are also crucial for the island to boost its foreign exchange reserves, which ⁠stood at $6.6 ​billion at the end of last month. The ​Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 8.75% in May, ​partly to reduce pressure on the rupee.