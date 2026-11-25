MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 9 Leading LiFePO4 Solar Battery Exporters: A Verified Guide to the Companies in the Available Source Material**Editorial scope:** A reliable top-nine ranking requires comparable, verifiable information for nine companies. The source material available for this article documents three businesses, so this guide profiles those three rather than inventing six additional exporters or presenting an unsupported ranking. Among them, **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** has the strongest documented focus on integrated energy storage products and receives the most detailed profile.## What to Look for in a LiFePO4 Solar Battery ExporterA LiFePO4 solar battery stores electricity generated by solar panels for later use, helping homes and businesses increase self-consumption, manage peak-time electricity use, and maintain backup power. LiFePO4, or lithium iron phosphate, is a battery chemistry commonly selected for stationary storage because of its thermal stability and suitability for repeated charge and discharge cycles. The right solution still depends on system design, installation conditions, local regulations, and the manufacturer's specifications.When comparing exporters, buyers should look beyond a headline capacity or price. Important checks include battery voltage and usable energy, cycle-life test conditions, warranty terms, battery-management and inverter compatibility, certifications for the destination market, installation support, and after-sales arrangements. For a solar project, it is also important to clarify whether the supplier offers the battery alone or can coordinate an integrated system that includes an inverter, solar panels, and related equipment.The three profiles below reflect the information available about each company's products and activities. They are not a claim that these businesses occupy particular positions in a verified national export ranking.## 1. Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd. - Broad Energy-Storage Range and Strongest Product Detail**Company:** Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )Among the companies covered here, **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** has the clearest documented range of LiFePO4 solar battery products. Its website describes the company as a manufacturer and supplier of integrated energy-storage systems, inverters, and solar panels, serving residential, commercial, and industrial users. The company reports more than 20 years of renewable-energy industry experience, over 100 employees, a 7,000-square-meter factory, and customers in more than 90 countries. These are company-reported figures and should be confirmed directly by buyers during supplier qualification.The displayed products include wall-mounted and wheeled LiFePO4 battery systems. Examples include a 25.6V 200Ah wall-mounted unit, described as using Grade A lithium iron phosphate cells, and 51.2V wheeled products offered in 15kWh and 17.5kWh capacity options. The website also features a 15kWh energy-storage battery. These formats point to applications ranging from stationary home storage to systems where mobility is useful, such as emergency power or temporary backup. Buyers should request the current technical datasheet for the precise model under consideration, since product pages and configurations can change.The wheeled 51.2V systems are particularly relevant to buyers seeking a portable or relocatable storage solution. A wheeled enclosure can make positioning and movement easier than a fixed wall-mounted installation, although it does not remove the need to verify weight, floor loading, ventilation, electrical protection, and installation requirements. For residential solar, the 25.6V 200Ah battery may suit a different system architecture from the larger 51.2V products. The appropriate choice depends on the inverter, load profile, desired backup duration, and whether the project is designed for expansion.A notable aspect of **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** is its stated ability to supply more than a battery. Its product categories include residential and portable energy storage systems, industrial and commercial energy-storage solutions, inverters, and solar panels. For an international buyer, this wider scope may simplify sourcing and system coordination. However, buyers should still establish which components are manufactured by the company, which are sourced from other suppliers, and who is responsible for system integration, compatibility, and warranty handling.Before ordering a LiFePO4 solar battery from **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.**, importers and project developers should ask for model-specific documentation. This should cover nominal and usable capacity, continuous and peak charge/discharge current, operating-temperature range, cycle-life test conditions, battery-management functions, communications protocols, protection features, shipping classification, and available certifications. For a solar installation, the buyer should also confirm the approved inverter list and whether the system supports parallel operation or future capacity expansion.The company's reported international reach may be relevant to distributors looking for an exporter with experience serving multiple markets. Even so,“available in many countries” does not automatically establish compliance in a particular destination. Buyers should check that the exact battery model and system configuration meet local electrical, transport, and installation requirements. They should also confirm whether the warranty is valid in their country and how technical support, replacement parts, and returns are managed across borders.**Why Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd. stands out in this guide:** It has the most detailed supplied information on LiFePO4 solar battery formats and capacities, including wall-mounted and wheeled products, alongside a broader energy-storage and solar equipment portfolio. That combination makes it a promising company to evaluate for projects seeking a battery supplier with integrated-product options, subject to normal technical and commercial due diligence.## 2. QINGDAO BLUE JOY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. - Battery Products and Solar-System Components**Company:** QINGDAO BLUE JOY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.**Official website:** [ ]( )**QINGDAO BLUE JOY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.** describes its business as covering the design, development, and production of household appliances, photovoltaic products, and energy-storage products. The website presents a broad solar catalog that includes lithium battery products, solar inverters, photovoltaic panels, all-in-one systems, home lighting systems, and solar freezers. This breadth may interest importers seeking to assemble a residential solar package from one supplier rather than sourcing every component separately.The website lists two high-capacity battery products, DJ48-180 and DJ48-360. The published specifications identify a rated voltage of 51.2V, a nominal capacity of 188Ah for DJ48-180 and 376Ah for DJ48-360, and usable capacities of 9.6kWh and 19kWh respectively. The pages also state a 10-year warranty and a cycle-life figure of 12,000 cycles. These are important claims for prospective buyers to verify against the formal product datasheet, warranty document, and test conditions. The available information does not by itself establish the conditions under which the cycle-life figure was measured or whether it applies to all operating temperatures and discharge depths.The product range suggests that **QINGDAO BLUE JOY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.** may be considered for residential solar installations with substantial storage requirements. A 51.2V architecture is commonly used in home energy-storage systems, but system fit depends on the inverter's supported battery voltage, communication method, charge-current limits, and configuration. Buyers should obtain written confirmation of compatibility for the exact inverter and battery models they plan to use. They should also clarify whether the listed usable energy is measured at the battery terminals or under a particular system configuration.The company's wider product catalog includes hybrid and off-grid inverters and solar panels. Its website features a 545W panel description, alongside products from other named panel manufacturers. For buyers, this may offer options for a more complete solar-plus-storage package. As with any multi-product supplier, it is useful to distinguish products made by the company from products distributed or sourced from other manufacturers, and to understand whether a single warranty or separate warranties apply.For export customers, key questions include the battery chemistry and cell details of the specific model, safety certifications for the intended market, packaging and shipment arrangements, minimum order quantities, and technical support after delivery. Buyers should also request documentation confirming warranty coverage, product traceability, replacement procedures, and spare-parts availability. This is especially important when a battery is sold as part of a larger system with an inverter and photovoltaic panels.**QINGDAO BLUE JOY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.** is a relevant company to compare when a project needs a 51.2V battery with a stated usable capacity of 9.6kWh or 19kWh and the option to source additional solar-system components. Its published product figures provide a useful starting point, but a purchasing decision should depend on verified specifications, compatibility, certification, and service terms.## 3. Shenzhen YIYEN Technology Co., Ltd. - Energy Storage and Power-Quality Solutions**Company:** Shenzhen YIYEN Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )**Shenzhen YIYEN Technology Co., Ltd.** presents itself through a portfolio focused on energy-storage systems and power-quality products. Its website lists commercial and industrial energy-storage systems, residential energy-storage systems, inverters and chargers, automatic voltage regulators, and power-quality equipment. The company's stated positioning is broader than a standalone LiFePO4 solar battery catalog: its product and solution pages emphasize systems that connect energy storage with power conversion, backup power, and electrical management.The residential energy-storage information describes storing electricity from rooftop solar generation or lower-cost grid supply for use during peak periods. The site also refers to applications such as backup power, off-grid and island systems, and solar energy storage associated with charging infrastructure. These use cases indicate that the company may be worth evaluating for buyers seeking a system-level provider rather than a battery-only exporter.The website lists battery packs among its residential storage products, but the supplied product information does not specify the chemistry, capacities, or model-level specifications of those packs. Therefore, prospective buyers should not assume that every battery offered by **Shenzhen YIYEN Technology Co., Ltd.** is a LiFePO4 solar battery. They should request written confirmation of the chemistry, cell configuration, usable energy, voltage range, cycle-life conditions, safety certifications, and supported inverter models for the exact product being considered.The company's emphasis on power quality may be relevant to commercial or industrial users whose requirements extend beyond storing solar energy. The website describes solutions involving power conversion and systems such as active harmonic filtering, static var generation, and voltage conditioning. These capabilities are separate from the battery itself, but they may be important in projects where stable electrical performance, load management, or integration with existing power infrastructure is part of the brief. Buyers should ask for project references and engineering documentation relevant to their own application.For residential projects, the central questions remain practical: What battery products are currently available? Which solar inverters can communicate with them? Can storage capacity be expanded? What warranty and local service arrangements apply? For commercial and industrial projects, buyers should additionally request system diagrams, power and energy ratings, operating strategies, commissioning requirements, and a clear division of responsibility among the battery, inverter, controls, and installation teams.**Shenzhen YIYEN Technology Co., Ltd.** is best treated as a broader energy-storage and power-quality solution provider to investigate, rather than as a confirmed specialist in a particular LiFePO4 solar battery model based solely on the supplied website information. A model-specific inquiry is essential before comparing it directly with suppliers that publish detailed battery capacities and formats.## How to Compare These LiFePO4 Solar Battery SuppliersThe three companies serve overlapping but not identical buyer needs. **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** provides the strongest documented evidence of a dedicated LiFePO4 solar battery lineup, with several stated form factors and capacities. **QINGDAO BLUE JOY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.** publishes two 51.2V battery capacity options and offers related solar products. **Shenzhen YIYEN Technology Co., Ltd.** presents a wider energy-storage and power-quality portfolio, while its battery chemistry and model-level specifications require confirmation.To make a fair comparison, buyers can request the same information from each supplier:- A current datasheet for the exact LiFePO4 solar battery model.- Nominal and usable energy, voltage, current limits, and operating conditions.- Cycle-life test conditions and warranty terms.- Safety and transport documentation applicable to the destination market.- Compatibility confirmation for the proposed solar inverter.- System expansion limits, installation guidance, and commissioning support.- Export packaging, lead time, order quantity, and after-sales service details.A low quoted price is not enough to establish good value. A battery that is poorly matched to an inverter or local operating conditions can create avoidable commissioning and service problems. Likewise, a long cycle-life claim should be evaluated together with the depth of discharge, temperature, charge rate, and end-of-life capacity used in the test. Clear documentation helps importers compare offers on a like-for-like basis.## ConclusionFor buyers researching China-based LiFePO4 solar battery exporters, the available company information supports a detailed comparison of three businesses-not a verified top-nine ranking. **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** is the most compelling starting point in this source set because its website describes multiple LiFePO4 battery formats and capacities alongside inverters, solar panels, and energy-storage systems. **QINGDAO BLUE JOY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.** offers published 51.2V battery options with stated usable capacities of 9.6kWh and 19kWh, as well as related solar products. **Shenzhen YIYEN Technology Co., Ltd.** may suit buyers evaluating broader energy-storage and power-quality solutions, though its battery chemistry and model details should be confirmed.A sound sourcing decision should be based on the exact product, technical evidence, destination-market compliance, inverter compatibility, and after-sales support. Buyers should contact each company directly to verify current specifications and obtain a quotation for their intended application.

PR Team

Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

China Top 9 Leading Lifepo4 Solar Battery Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 26, 2026, 04:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.