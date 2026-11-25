Kolkata has started experiencing a noticeable change in weather, with temperatures dropping as northerly and northwesterly winds bring cooler air into the region.

On Wednesday, November 25, the minimum temperature in Alipore fell to 19°C, although it remained 0.7 degrees above the seasonal average. This was a considerable drop from Tuesday, when the minimum temperature stood at 22.2°C, nearly four degrees above normal.

According to the weather forecast, the mercury is likely to fall further over the next couple of days. Kolkata's minimum temperature could touch approximately 17°C, bringing more comfortable and chilly conditions to the city.

Northerly Winds to Strengthen Winter Conditions Across Bengal

The arrival of northerly and northwesterly winds is playing an important role in bringing down temperatures across Kolkata and neighbouring areas.

These winds carry cold and dry air, which helps lower temperatures, particularly when atmospheric moisture levels decrease. However, the lingering moisture in the atmosphere following recent weather systems has been preventing these winds from flowing freely.

The impact of cooler winds was also visible in Wednesday's maximum temperature. Kolkata recorded a daytime high of 25.4°C, almost four degrees below normal. Meteorologists attributed the drop to cold winds blowing through the upper levels of the atmosphere.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that dry weather is likely to continue across all districts of south Bengal over the next seven days. There is currently no significant weather system expected to bring widespread clouds or rainfall to the region.

When Will Winter Properly Arrive in Kolkata?

Despite the recent temperature drop, Kolkata may have to wait a little longer for the full winter experience.

The recent November weather has been influenced by multiple cyclonic systems affecting India's southeastern coastline. Three cyclones have impacted the region since late October, with Andhra Pradesh and Odisha among the affected states. These systems contributed to unusually high rainfall activity this month.

Typically, Kolkata experiences its proper winter season for a relatively short period, from mid-December to mid-January. During this time, minimum temperatures often fall to 15°C or below.

Although there is no official declaration marking the arrival of winter in Kolkata, a stretch of three to four consecutive dry days accompanied by minimum temperatures below 15°C is generally considered an indication that winter has set in.

For now, the expected fall to 17°C suggests that Kolkata is gradually moving towards colder weather, with residents likely to experience increasingly pleasant mornings and evenings in the coming days.