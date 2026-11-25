Winter is gradually tightening its grip on the national capital, with Delhi recording its coldest morning of the season. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, which serves as the city's base weather station, dropped to 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, November 25.

The reading was 1.3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal normal, highlighting the growing intensity of winter conditions across Delhi-NCR.

Other weather stations across the capital also recorded relatively low temperatures. Palam registered a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 10.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at the Ridge stood at 11.7 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Despite the chilly start, daytime temperatures remained comparatively comfortable, with Safdarjung recording a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI Remains In Poor Category At 226, Anand Vihar Among Worst-Affected Areas

While temperatures have started falling, Delhi residents continue to struggle with deteriorating air quality. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 226 on Thursday, November 26, keeping it firmly in the poor category.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, pollution levels remained concerning across several monitoring stations. Out of the 59 monitoring stations in Delhi, 56 recorded valid readings. As many as 37 stations reported AQI levels above 200, while three locations entered the very poor category with readings exceeding 300.

Anand Vihar emerged as one of the most polluted locations, recording an AQI of 327. Delhi Technological University (DTU) followed with 308, while North Campus of Delhi University registered 302.

Other areas also reported elevated pollution levels. Pusa recorded an AQI of 298, ITO stood at 296 and Burari Crossing registered 289.

Meanwhile, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded a comparatively lower AQI of 139, followed by Jharoda Kalan at 146 and Pusa (DPCC) at 147.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Cold Mornings To Continue, Air Quality May Worsen

The winter chill is expected to continue across Delhi over the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital is likely to experience mainly clear skies, accompanied by mist or shallow fog during morning hours.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to remain between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius on November 26 and 27, while maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

However, the pollution situation remains a major concern. The IMD's Air Quality Early Warning System has indicated that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the poor category until November 27 before deteriorating into the very poor category on November 28.

Unfavourable weather conditions, including relatively low wind speeds, could prevent pollutants from dispersing effectively. This may further aggravate pollution levels across the capital and neighbouring NCR areas.

With colder mornings and persistent pollution, Delhi residents may have to deal with a combination of winter chill and unhealthy air in the coming days.