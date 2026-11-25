What was supposed to be a wedding celebration turned into a massive public spectacle in Bihar, with lakhs of people gathering to witness the wedding of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh. The celebrations at the legislator's ancestral village of Nadawan in Patna district on November 25 attracted an estimated five lakh guests, transforming the area into something resembling a grand fair.

Known popularly as 'Chhote Sarkar', Anant Singh made elaborate arrangements for his younger daughter's wedding, opening the celebrations to people beyond the invited guest list. The scale of the gathering was so enormous that roads leading to Nadawan were packed with vehicles, tractors and people arriving on foot. Traffic congestion reportedly stretched between five and 10 kilometres.

Explaining his decision to welcome everyone, Anant Singh said, "Koi cinema thodi hai jo ticket lagega (this is not a cinema hall, so nobody needs a ticket)." His remark captured the spirit of the celebrations, where the wedding became a public gathering on an extraordinary scale.

Horse race with a Mahindra Thar as the prize

One of the biggest attractions was a horse-racing competition organised as part of the wedding festivities. As many as 52 horses, with riders from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other states, participated in the event. A brand-new Mahindra Thar was kept as the winner's prize.

The competition drew huge crowds, with spectators even climbing electricity pylons to get a better view. However, the gathering became difficult to manage as people spilled onto the racing track. Organisers were forced to stop the event and clear the ground, postponing the final to Thursday.

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50 lakh gulab jamuns and a feast for lakhs

Food arrangements were another major highlight. The family had planned a menu featuring more than 150 dishes for the estimated four to five lakh guests. More than 500 halwais and hundreds of helpers were involved in preparing the feast across several large temporary kitchens.

Reports said around 25 lakh rasgullas had been prepared, while preparations were also underway for 50 lakh gulab jamuns. Milk was transported to the venue in large tankers, some carrying as much as 10,000 kg. Twelve additional tents were reportedly added to accommodate the cooking arrangements.

Five helipads for VIP guests

The wedding also featured special arrangements for prominent guests arriving from different parts of the country. A dedicated helipad was constructed to facilitate helicopter arrivals. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Union Minister Lalan Singh were among the prominent political figures who attended the celebrations.

The wedding venue itself was designed on a grand scale. The main pandal covered nearly 10 bighas, while the jaimala stage was approximately 100 feet wide and 30 feet tall. Its pink architecture, domes and pillars were inspired by Jaipur's iconic Patrika Gate. Around 500 craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, along with lighting and decoration teams from different states, worked on the arrangements.

Who is Shivangi Singh's husband, Rishikesh Kumar?

While the wedding arrangements grabbed headlines, the groom's background also attracted considerable attention. Shivangi married Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, who is the son of Ranvijay Kumar, a Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Rishikesh hails from Krishnanagar village in Bihta, Patna. He holds an MBA degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, United States, and has reportedly lived in the US for around 11 years.

The groom also received expensive gifts during the wedding celebrations. Reports said he was presented with a white Land Rover Defender reportedly worth around Rs 3 crore, along with a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet at the tilak ceremony.

Also Read: 'Paise Ka Power': Two Men Bend Down To Clean Bihar MLA Anant Singh's Muddy Shoes, Video Goes Viral

Anant Singh's daughter wedding celebrations go viral

Videos and photographs from the celebrations flooded social media, with the horse race, massive food preparations and grand decorations becoming talking points. ANI also shared footage of the horse race, showing spectators gathering in huge numbers to watch the competition.

In a post on X, ANI wrote: #WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Mokama MLA Anant Singh organised a horse race on the occasion of his daughter's wedding, drawing a massive crowd of spectators, with several people climbing towers to catch a glimpse of the event.

The celebrations also come at a time when Anant Singh is facing legal and political challenges. The Supreme Court has directed him to surrender in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, in which he is one of the main accused. He was also expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for six years following allegations of anti-party activities.

Despite the political developments, his daughter's wedding became one of Bihar's most talked-about events, with its extraordinary scale, lavish arrangements and massive public turnout capturing nationwide attention.