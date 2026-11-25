MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices dropped by more than three percent today, reaching their lowest level in over a year.

Spot gold fell 3 percent to USD 3,445.89 per ounce, marking its lowest level since August 2025, while US gold futures for December delivery declined 3.3 percent to USD 3,445.10.

As for other precious metals, spot silver dropped 5.4 percent to USD 38.65 per ounce, also reaching its lowest level since August 2025, while platinum fell 4.1 percent to USD 1,224.13, and palladium declined 3.2 percent to USD 826.