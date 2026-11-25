MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Air Con Thermistor Exporter Profile: Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.An air con thermistor is a temperature-sensitive component used to measure or respond to temperature changes in an air-conditioning system. Its performance can influence temperature sensing, system control, and equipment protection. For buyers sourcing these components from China, the supplier's product range, manufacturing experience, quality processes, and ability to discuss application requirements are important considerations.**Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** is a Chinese electronic component manufacturer with a product portfolio that includes multiple types of negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors. The company was founded in 2001 and added thermistor products in 2004, expanding from its initial diode manufacturing foundation into temperature-sensitive components. Its official website is ****.This profile focuses exclusively on **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** and the information published on its official website. Buyers evaluating an air con thermistor should confirm the exact electrical, mechanical, and environmental requirements for their design directly with the company before placing an order.## Why Thermistors Matter in Air-Conditioning EquipmentAir-conditioning systems depend on temperature information to support functions such as monitoring and control. Thermistors are semiconductor resistors whose resistance changes with temperature. In an NTC thermistor, resistance decreases as temperature rises. This characteristic makes NTC devices suitable for temperature-sensing applications when their resistance-temperature behavior is matched to the intended circuit and operating conditions.An air con thermistor may be selected for use in different parts of a system, depending on the equipment design. The required component can vary according to its installation location, temperature range, response needs, physical form, lead or mounting style, and electrical characteristics. A thermistor intended for one circuit or assembly is not automatically suitable for another. Buyers should therefore provide the supplier with the relevant specifications rather than selecting a part based on product category alone.The information available from **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** identifies a range of NTC thermistor formats, including chip-in-glass, chip-type, diode-type, double-PVC-wire, enameled-wire, epoxy-coated, surface-mount device, and thin-film products. This breadth gives buyers several construction styles to discuss when identifying a candidate air con thermistor. The published product list does not, by itself, establish that every format is suitable for every air-conditioning application; final selection should be confirmed against the customer's design and operating requirements.## Company Background and Thermistor Experience**Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** was established in 2001. According to its company information, diode manufacturing was the starting point of its work in electronic components. In 2004, the company added a thermistor product line and began developing its focus on sensitive components. Its website reports more than 20 years of experience in diodes and NTC thermistors.That history is relevant to air con thermistor buyers looking for a supplier with an established component-manufacturing background. Experience alone cannot determine whether a particular product will meet an application's needs, but it can provide a basis for technical discussion about product formats, production, and component requirements.The company also reports a factory area exceeding 13,000 square meters and an annual production capacity of 1,000 million pieces. These figures describe the company's stated overall manufacturing scale; buyers should ask how production capacity applies to a specific thermistor family, specification, and order schedule. The company further states that more than 50% of its products are in stock. Because stock availability can differ by product and specification, purchasers should confirm the current inventory status of the exact air con thermistor they are considering.## NTC Thermistor Product FormatsThe product portfolio published by **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** covers several NTC thermistor constructions. Understanding these options can help buyers prepare a more effective inquiry.- **Chip-in-glass NTC thermistors:** A listed product format for applications where the component construction and dimensions must be considered alongside electrical requirements.- **Chip-type NTC thermistors:** A compact component style that buyers may evaluate according to their circuit, assembly, and mounting needs.- **Diode-type NTC thermistors:** A distinct listed form factor. Buyers should confirm its physical and electrical characteristics before comparing it with other sensor designs.- **Double-PVC-wire NTC thermistors:** A wired construction that may be relevant when the design calls for lead connections. Buyers should specify required lead details and environmental conditions.- **Enameled-wire NTC thermistors:** Another wired format in the company's portfolio. The appropriate configuration depends on the design and the intended operating environment.- **Epoxy-coated NTC thermistors:** A coated product style that buyers can discuss when assessing component protection and application requirements.- **Surface-mount device NTC thermistors:** A format for designs using surface-mount assembly. Buyers should confirm dimensions, electrical parameters, and assembly compatibility.- **Thin-film NTC thermistors:** A listed option that may be considered when the application calls for a thin-film construction, subject to specification review.These categories provide a starting point, not a substitute for a complete technical evaluation. For an air con thermistor inquiry, buyers should identify the intended function and provide as much information as possible about resistance at the reference temperature, tolerance, resistance-temperature behavior or B-value, operating temperature range, response requirements, dimensions, lead configuration, mounting method, and expected environmental exposure. The supplier can then advise whether a listed product format is a suitable starting point or whether further customization discussion is required.## Quality and Compliance Information**Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** states that it complies with European Union Restriction of Hazardous Substances environmental standards and has obtained ISO 9001 quality management system certification. These statements can be useful in an initial supplier review, but buyers should request current documentation and confirm its scope, validity, and applicability to the specific product being purchased.For an air con thermistor used in a commercial or industrial supply chain, documentation and traceability requirements may vary by customer, market, and end application. A purchaser may wish to confirm the applicable inspection records, product specifications, material declarations, packaging requirements, and any other documents required by its internal quality process. The precise documentation available should be confirmed directly with **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.**## Applications and Technical DiscussionThe company's website describes NTC thermistor applications across areas including agricultural, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and medical equipment. This broad application experience indicates that the company presents its thermistors as components for temperature monitoring and control in varied fields. It should not be interpreted as evidence that every product is qualified for air-conditioning equipment or for a particular installation in an air con system.For an air con thermistor project, a useful first conversation with the supplier should cover the operating conditions and the role of the component in the system. Buyers can provide a drawing or dimensional requirements, the target resistance and tolerance, expected temperature range, installation environment, wiring or mounting preferences, and estimated annual demand. If replacing an existing component, sharing its available specification and identifying the required equivalence criteria can help clarify the evaluation. A replacement should not be treated as interchangeable solely because it has a similar appearance or nominal resistance.**Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** provides a contact option through its official website and states that customers can reach its team for product questions. The company also advertises free samples and 24-hour expert online service. Buyers should confirm sample availability, delivery arrangements, technical support hours, and any conditions associated with sample requests directly with the company.## Sourcing Considerations for International BuyersInternational buyers assessing **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** as a potential air con thermistor supplier can use a structured qualification process:1. **Define the application.** Explain where the thermistor will be used and what the component needs to measure or support.2. **Share detailed specifications.** Include electrical parameters, dimensions, construction, tolerance, temperature range, and mounting or lead requirements.3. **Confirm product fit.** Ask the company to identify the relevant product format and verify that the proposed specifications match the intended use.4. **Review quality documentation.** Request the current certificates and product-specific documents needed for the buyer's approval process.5. **Evaluate samples.** Where appropriate, test samples against the actual circuit, assembly, and environmental conditions.6. **Confirm commercial details.** Verify stock, production lead time, minimum order requirements, packaging, shipping terms, and export documentation for the specific order.The company's published scale and stock information may be useful during early-stage planning, but availability and delivery commitments should be established for the exact item and order quantity. Similarly, a broad NTC portfolio can support product exploration, while the final choice still depends on verified component data and application testing.## Why Consider Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.?**Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** combines a company history dating to 2001 with a thermistor product line introduced in 2004. Its published portfolio includes multiple NTC thermistor constructions, from wired and coated styles to chip and surface-mount formats. The company also reports an ISO 9001 quality management system certification, compliance with European Union Restriction of Hazardous Substances environmental standards, a factory area exceeding 13,000 square meters, and annual production capacity of 1,000 million pieces.For buyers seeking an air con thermistor source, these details offer a practical basis for an initial supplier conversation. The most important next step is to match the required component to the application through specification review, documentation checks, and testing where needed. Buyers should confirm all product, quality, stock, and delivery details directly with the manufacturer.**Company:** Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.**Official website:**With a range of NTC thermistor formats and a stated history in sensitive components, **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** is a supplier that air-conditioning equipment buyers can contact to discuss product requirements, sample evaluation, and sourcing needs.

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