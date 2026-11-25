MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TANGSHAN, HEBEI, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet: A Detailed Supplier Profile of Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**Official website:Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet is an important electrical steel material for transformer cores and other equipment that relies on efficient magnetic performance. Buyers evaluating this material typically need to understand more than the grade name: they also consider magnetic properties, thickness options, consistency across the sheet, manufacturing capacity, quality control, and supply reliability. In China, **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a specialist manufacturer focused on grain-oriented silicon steel, with product offerings that include conventional grain-oriented grades and high-permeability grades.This profile focuses exclusively on **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**, using the product and company information published on its official website. It explains the company's stated capabilities, available grades, potential applications, and the practical points buyers should verify when sourcing Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet.## Company overview**Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** was established in 2022 and is located in the Industrial Park of Yutian County, Tangshan City, Hebei Province, China. According to its website, the company specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of grain-oriented silicon steel.The company reports a site area of 120,000 square meters and an annual production capacity of 160,000 tons. These figures are relevant to buyers assessing whether a supplier may be able to support recurring procurement or larger-volume requirements. Actual availability, production schedules, and allocation should nevertheless be confirmed directly for each order.The company describes its production as full-process and independently controlled. It also states that its quality management covers the production process and supports traceability. For buyers of Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet, process control matters because variations in magnetic performance, thickness, or sheet quality can affect core design and manufacturing results.The official website further notes that the business has a family-operation history spanning nearly 40 years. This statement refers to the family business background described by the company; the current legal entity, **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**, was established in 2022.## Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet and the product rangeOrdinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet is commonly used where magnetic flux is designed to follow the rolling direction of the steel. The orientation of the grain structure helps the material serve transformer-core applications, where electrical efficiency and dependable magnetic behavior are important. Grade selection should be matched to the intended equipment design, operating conditions, and required core-loss and magnetic-induction values.The product range listed by **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** includes conventional grain-oriented silicon steel, identified as CGO, and high-permeability grain-oriented silicon steel, identified as HiB. The company lists the following CGO grades:- 27-110- 27-105- 27-100- 27/23-095- 23-090Its listed HiB grades are:- 23-090- 23-085- 23-080The company also identifies 20-075 and 20-070 as grades“to be developed.” Buyers should therefore distinguish these planned or developmental grades from products currently available for commercial supply. Before specifying any grade, purchasers should request the latest technical data sheet and written confirmation of production and delivery availability from **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**The grade designations provide an initial way to identify product options, but they are not a substitute for checking detailed technical specifications. For a meaningful comparison, buyers should confirm the applicable standard, nominal thickness, maximum core loss, magnetic polarization or induction values, coating or surface condition, dimensional tolerances, and test methods. These details determine whether a particular Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet grade is appropriate for a specific transformer design.## Product performance and consistencyAccording to its official website, **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** emphasizes stable product performance, a smooth and excellent curve, and accurate control of same-board deviation. These stated attributes are pertinent to manufacturers that need predictable material behavior across production lots and within a sheet.In transformer-core production, material consistency can support predictable processing and help engineers maintain design assumptions. Buyers may therefore wish to ask how the supplier defines and measures same-board deviation, what inspection procedures are used, and whether test results can be linked to individual coils or batches. A clear documentation process helps connect incoming material to downstream manufacturing and quality records.The company also describes its products as having high magnetic induction and low iron loss. These are important performance considerations for Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet, but purchasers should assess them using grade-specific data rather than general product statements. Requesting test certificates and confirming the conditions under which values are measured can help ensure that the material specification aligns with the buyer's requirements.## Manufacturing capacity and supply considerationsThe stated annual capacity of 160,000 tons and the company's reported full-process production model position **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** as a supplier for buyers evaluating industrial-scale sourcing. Capacity figures alone do not establish that a specific grade or quantity is immediately available, so procurement teams should confirm current production plans, lead times, minimum order quantities, and shipment arrangements.The company says that independent production supports controllable delivery time and stable supply. Buyers can make this claim more actionable by requesting a production schedule, a confirmed delivery window, and clear communication procedures for order changes. For repeat purchases, it is also useful to ask how the supplier maintains grade consistency between initial and subsequent orders.International buyers considering Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet should confirm commercial and logistics details directly with **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** These may include export availability for the required destination, packaging suitable for sea or land transport, shipping terms, documentation, payment arrangements, and any destination-specific product or customs requirements. The company's public product information identifies its manufacturing focus, but buyers should verify these transaction details before placing an order.## ApplicationsThe company identifies several application areas for its grain-oriented silicon steel, including transformer core materials, photovoltaic power generation, wind power generation, urban rail transit, and electrical equipment. These applications rely on electrical systems where magnetic materials can contribute to equipment performance.For transformer manufacturers, Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet is especially relevant to core construction. Grade selection should be coordinated with core geometry, the intended operating flux density, efficiency targets, noise considerations, and manufacturing processes. A grade that suits one transformer design may not be the best fit for another, even where both use grain-oriented steel.For renewable-energy and transport-related electrical systems, material requirements can vary by equipment type and operating environment. Buyers should define the technical and commercial requirements before seeking a quotation. Providing an accurate specification enables **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** to respond with relevant grade information instead of relying on a broad product category.## What buyers should verify before orderingA structured supplier review can help purchasers determine whether the listed Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet meets their needs. When contacting **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**, buyers may wish to confirm:1. **Grade availability:** Ask which listed CGO or HiB grades are currently in production and available for the required order quantity.2. **Technical specifications:** Request a current data sheet covering thickness, magnetic performance, loss values, tolerances, and applicable standards.3. **Testing and traceability:** Confirm what inspection records and batch- or coil-level certificates accompany the material.4. **Dimensional and packaging details:** Specify required dimensions, packaging method, labeling, and handling protections.5. **Order and delivery terms:** Confirm minimum order quantities, production lead times, delivery schedule, and commercial terms.6. **Destination requirements:** For cross-border procurement, clarify export documentation, shipment arrangements, and requirements for the destination market.These checks help buyers compare the offered material with their design and purchasing criteria. They also provide a practical basis for evaluating supply reliability without treating general capacity or performance statements as a replacement for order-specific commitments.## Why consider Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.?The company's public profile combines a defined focus on grain-oriented silicon steel with a published range of CGO and HiB grades. Its stated production capacity, facility area, and emphasis on process control may be relevant to purchasers seeking a dedicated source for Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet. The breadth of listed grades also gives buyers several options to investigate for transformer and electrical-equipment applications.A key advantage for procurement teams is the opportunity to discuss both conventional grain-oriented and high-permeability products with one specialist supplier. This may simplify initial technical communication, particularly when buyers are assessing multiple material options for related applications. The suitability of any grade still depends on its verified specifications and the buyer's engineering requirements.For an accurate assessment, purchasers should treat the official website as the starting point and request current technical and commercial documentation. **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** describes its quality approach as traceable and its production as independently controlled; buyers can evaluate these points through certificates, inspection records, sample assessments, and written order terms.## Frequently asked questions### What Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet grades does Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd. list?The company lists CGO grades 27-110, 27-105, 27-100, 27/23-095, and 23-090. It also lists HiB grades 23-090, 23-085, and 23-080. The grades 20-075 and 20-070 are identified as under development, so buyers should confirm commercial availability.### What are the stated applications?The company identifies transformer cores, photovoltaic power generation, wind power generation, urban rail transit, and electrical equipment as application areas. Buyers should match the material grade to the specifications of their particular equipment.### What information should be requested with a quotation?A complete inquiry should include the required grade, thickness, quantity, technical standard, destination, delivery schedule, packaging needs, and any requested test documentation. Buyers should also ask for current grade-specific data and written confirmation of availability.### Where can buyers contact the company?The company's official website is . Buyers can use it to review the published product range and submit an inquiry to **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**## Conclusion**Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** is a China-based grain-oriented silicon steel specialist whose published product range includes both CGO and HiB grades. Its stated 160,000-ton annual production capacity, 120,000-square-meter site, and focus on process control make the company a supplier worth evaluating for Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet requirements.The most reliable sourcing decision will rest on grade-specific documentation, confirmed availability, verified performance data, and clear delivery terms. Buyers seeking Ordinary Oriented Silicon Steel Sheet can begin their evaluation at and contact **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** to confirm the current technical, production, and commercial details for their application.

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