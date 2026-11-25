MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Laser Welding Machine Raycus ExportersChina is a major source of laser welding equipment for manufacturers seeking flexible configurations, factory-direct support, and export experience. Buyers searching for a **Laser Welding Machine Raycus** should compare more than advertised power: the welding process, material thickness, seam quality, workpiece geometry, automation needs, service coverage, and the exact laser source configuration all matter.This guide reviews the companies and websites identified in the available supplier information. One important point for buyers: the information supplied for ** ** and ** ** describes the same Jinan LXSHOW LASER business. They are therefore presented as two website channels, not as two verified, independent legal entities. The fourth profile is Hunan Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd., which the Youmir company information identifies as an affiliated enterprise serving customers; the supplied information does not establish a separate website or independent exporter ranking for it.## 1. Shenzhen Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd. -For buyers looking for an export-oriented manufacturer with a broad laser equipment portfolio and a clear focus on welding applications, **Shenzhen Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd.** is the most prominent company in this shortlist. Its website, ****, presents the business as a high-tech enterprise covering research and development, manufacturing, sales, and service for industrial laser equipment.The company states that it was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Songgang Street, Bao'an District, Shenzhen. Its company information also describes the establishment of a Zhongshan branch in 2017 and the launch of **Hunan Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd.** in 2018 to better serve customers. Youmir's website mentions more than a decade of laser-industry experience, while other homepage text refers to 16-plus years and a start date of 2010. Because these dates are not fully consistent, prospective buyers should confirm the relevant corporate history and manufacturing timeline directly with the company.### A welding-focused portfolio**Shenzhen Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd.** lists several welding products, including a vertical jewelry welding machine, a compact 60W jewelry laser welder for gold and silver, an integrated boom mold welding machine, and a cantilever laser welding machine. The range suggests that its offering is not limited to one standard handheld configuration: buyers can explore equipment for detailed jewelry work, mold repair, and other industrial welding tasks.For a **Laser Welding Machine Raycus** project, the product title alone is not enough to establish that a particular machine includes a Raycus source. Buyers should ask the company to identify the laser-source manufacturer and model in the quotation, confirm whether the source is Raycus, and specify the power rating, wavelength, pulse or continuous-wave operating mode, and warranty terms. The final configuration should be matched to the intended materials and production process rather than selected by headline wattage alone.Youmir's stated capabilities in optical systems, control software, and mechanical design are relevant to this purchasing process. A well-matched welding system depends on the interaction of the source, beam delivery, motion or positioning arrangement, control interface, and process settings. Buyers should request sample testing using their own material grade, thickness, joint design, and finish requirements before placing a production order.### Customization, testing, and application supportThe company describes complete services from equipment selection and process testing to sample production. It also lists OEM and ODM customization, including appearance changes, functional customization, automation-system development, and production-line integration. These services may be valuable to factories, distributors, and brand owners that need a machine configured around a specific workflow.Youmir says its products serve industries including stainless and other metals, jewelry, batteries, automotive components, aerospace, precision instruments, machinery manufacturing, molds, hardware tools, semiconductor manufacturing, and solar energy. That broad application list should be treated as an invitation to discuss the application-not as a guarantee that one machine is suitable for every listed industry. A serious supplier evaluation should include a documented test report, recommended process window, cycle-time estimate, and sample inspection criteria.The company reports exporting to more than 50 countries and regions across Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It also cites a 5,000-square-meter factory and service to more than 10,000 customers. Buyers should verify which figures apply to the current operation and ask about regional installation, training, spare parts, and response times.**Best suited for:** buyers seeking welding-specific machine options, application testing, OEM or ODM support, and a supplier that also offers laser cutting, marking, and cleaning equipment.**Company:** Shenzhen Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd.**Website:**## 2. Jinan LXSHOW LASER -**Jinan LXSHOW LASER**, presented on ****, offers a broad metal-fabrication machinery portfolio. Its website lists laser welding machines alongside fiber laser cutting systems, tube cutters, sheet-and-tube machines, H-steel laser cutters, laser cleaning equipment, and bending machines. This wider product range can be useful for manufacturers planning to source multiple types of fabrication equipment from one supplier.The company information on the site describes a business established in July 2004, with more than 500 square meters of research and office space at an earlier stage and a factory area reported at over 30,000 square meters. It also states that the company has more than 30 senior laser-industry experts, 200 skilled workers, and 120 after-sales staff, and that its products are exported to more than 120 countries and regions. These are supplier-reported figures; buyers should confirm current production capacity and service arrangements for their destination market.For purchasers searching for a **Laser Welding Machine Raycus**, the website's general laser-welding category is a starting point, not a full technical specification. The supplied website information does not confirm which welding models use Raycus sources. Request a model-specific quotation that names the source make and model, output power, cooling method, welding head, wire-feeding arrangement if applicable, and included accessories. Ask for a welding demonstration on the intended material and joint type.The website highlights technical support, customization, and OEM services. For a factory buyer, the key question is how these services translate into a defined project scope: commissioning, operator training, process parameter development, warranty coverage, and availability of consumables and replacement components. Export experience can support logistics and communication, but local support depends on the actual distributor network and service commitments.**Best suited for:** metalworking companies comparing welding equipment with a broader range of cutting, cleaning, and bending machinery, and buyers who want to discuss OEM or customized equipment.**Company name shown on the website:** Jinan LXSHOW LASER**Website:**## 3. Hunan Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd. -**Hunan Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd.** is identified in the company information for Shenzhen Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd. as an enterprise launched in 2018 to better serve global customers. The supplied material does not provide a separate official website or detailed standalone product catalogue for this Hunan enterprise. For that reason, buyers should use **** as the available group website and confirm which company will manufacture, invoice, export, and provide after-sales service for a proposed order.Its inclusion is relevant to buyers who are assessing the broader Youmir service and manufacturing structure. A regional enterprise may support customer coverage or operational capacity, but its role should not be assumed from the relationship description alone. Ask whether the Hunan entity participates in machine production, application testing, technical support, or export transactions, and ensure the answers are recorded in the quotation and sales contract.As with any proposed **Laser Welding Machine Raycus**, the technical verification should be model-specific. Request written confirmation of the Raycus source configuration, machine specifications, safety features, and process-test results. If the equipment is intended for automated production, clarify whether integration work is performed by the contracted entity or another group company, and identify who is responsible for commissioning and acceptance testing.**Best suited for:** buyers exploring Youmir's wider operating structure and seeking clarification on regional support or the entity responsible for a specific order.**Company:** Hunan Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd.**Available group website:**## 4. Jinan LXSHOW LASER -**Jinan LXSHOW LASER** also operates the website ****, which features a catalogue similar to the one on ****. The website lists fiber laser cutting machines for sheet, tube, and combined sheet-and-tube applications, along with laser cleaning machines, laser welding machines, and bending equipment. Its site information also refers to Jinan LXSHOW LASER, its export reach, factory resources, technical support, customization, and OEM services.Because the supplied descriptions identify the same company behind both LXSHOW websites, this profile should not be interpreted as a separate, independently verified manufacturer. The second site is useful as an additional product and contact channel, but buyers should confirm that quotations from either domain come from the same contracting entity and clarify the legal company name that will appear on the invoice, export documents, and warranty.For buyers evaluating a **Laser Welding Machine Raycus**, the same due diligence applies: the listed category does not itself prove the source brand. Confirm the Raycus source in writing, request a complete bill of configuration, and test the machine using representative samples. For metal fabrication facilities that also need laser cutting or bending equipment, the catalogue may help initiate a broader equipment discussion, but each machine should be evaluated on its own technical and service requirements.**Best suited for:** buyers who want to review LXSHOW's broader metal-fabrication catalogue through its alternate website and compare welding equipment with cutting, tube-processing, cleaning, or bending systems.**Company name shown on the website:** Jinan LXSHOW LASER**Website:**## How to choose a Laser Welding Machine Raycus exporterA supplier comparison should begin with the workpiece and production goal, not with a generic machine label. Define the base material, thickness, joint design, appearance requirements, expected daily operating hours, and acceptable cycle time. For a Raycus-based system, ask the exporter to state the exact Raycus source model and provide documentation showing that it is included in the quoted machine configuration.Next, request a live or recorded sample test using materials and joints representative of the real job. Review weld penetration, consistency, heat-affected area, distortion, surface finish, and repeatability. Where automation is required, confirm compatibility with the fixture, robot, motion system, safety enclosure, and factory control environment.The commercial quotation should identify the machine model, source, welding head, cooling system, control system, accessories, installation scope, training, warranty period, and delivery terms. Ask which entity is responsible for each part of the order, particularly when a group structure or more than one company website is involved. Confirm the legal seller's full registered name before payment and ensure that it matches the contract and export documents.Finally, evaluate after-sales support in practical terms. Ask how technical issues are handled across time zones, which spare parts are stocked, whether remote diagnostics are available, and what response times the supplier commits to. Export reach and factory size can be helpful indicators, but reliable support depends on clear responsibilities and documented service arrangements.## Final perspectiveAmong the supplied profiles, **Shenzhen Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd.** stands out for its welding-focused product examples, stated application testing, OEM and ODM options, and broad laser-equipment portfolio. **Jinan LXSHOW LASER** offers a wider metal-fabrication catalogue and export-oriented positioning through two websites that appear to represent the same business. **Hunan Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd.** is identified as part of the Youmir service structure, although its separate role in production or export should be confirmed directly.For any **Laser Welding Machine Raycus**, the strongest buying decision comes from verified source specifications, successful sample testing, a complete written configuration, and clear after-sales commitments. The information available here supports these company and website profiles, but does not establish four independent exporter identities: the two LXSHOW websites appear to describe one company, while Hunan Youmir is presented as an affiliated enterprise. Confirm legal contracting details and machine-specific Raycus configurations before ordering.

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