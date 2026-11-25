MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to upholding constitutional values, strengthening national unity and serving the country, while paying tribute to the members of the Constituent Assembly on the occasion of Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Sarma recalled the contributions of the visionary members of the Constituent Assembly who drafted the Constitution of India, describing it as the foundation of the country's vibrant democracy.

The Chief Minister said the Constitution was not merely a legal framework but a living and sacred document that safeguards the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for every citizen.

He further highlighted the importance of the Constitution in empowering democratic institutions, guaranteeing fundamental rights and reminding citizens of their fundamental duties towards nation-building.

"On Constitution Day, we recollect the contributions of the visionary members of the Constituent Assembly who crafted the bedrock of our vibrant democracy," Sarma said in his post.

Emphasising the significance of constitutional principles in India's democratic journey, the Chief Minister called upon citizens to collectively reaffirm their commitment to preserving the country's constitutional values.

Referring to the ongoing Amrit Kaal, Sarma urged people to work towards strengthening national unity and dedicate themselves to serving the motherland.

His message comes as the country observes Constitution Day on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a sovereign democratic republic.

Constitution Day serves as an occasion to remember the contributions of the Constitution's framers and reiterate the importance of democratic institutions, fundamental rights and civic responsibilities in the country's governance.