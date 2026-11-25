MENAFN - IANS) Kallakurichi, Nov 26 ( IANS ) Police are to question TVK MLA Arul Vignesh on Thursday over allegations that he sent obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector's mobile phone.

Inspector Bhuvaneswari of the All Women Police Station visited the legislator's residence and asked him to appear before the officer investigating the Collector's sexual harassment complaint.

Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Shrishti Singh, appointed to investigate the case following a Madras High Court directive, began her inquiry in Kallakurichi on Wednesday, November 25.

District Superintendent of Police Shanas handed over the case records to her when she arrived. The investigating officer examined the documents and met local police officers to discuss the complaint and the inquiries they had made. She also spoke to several people in connection with the allegations against Vignesh, who represents Kallakurichi in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The case came before the Madras High Court after an AIADMK lawyer filed a petition concerning the messages Vignesh allegedly sent to the Collector.

During the proceedings, police informed the court that they had registered a first information report against the legislator under five legal provisions. The Collector had submitted her complaint to the Kallakurichi district police chief.

The High Court directed that a special officer be appointed to ensure a fair and impartial investigation. The Tiruppur SP was subsequently given charge of the case, and Inspector General of Police Gamini was appointed to oversee the investigation.

The Tamil Nadu government has also set up a four-member internal inquiry committee to examine the Collector's complaint. Kakarla Usha, Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department, heads the committee.

Its other members are Madhumathi, Secretary for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons; Sumathi, Law Secretary; and Sunita Jo, a social worker.

Chief Secretary Sai Kumar has directed the committee to complete its inquiry and submit its report within 60 days.

The panel will examine the allegations alongside the police investigation.

Meanwhile, members of the DMK women's wing staged a protest in Kallakurichi over the allegations against the legislator.