Gomati (Tripura) [India], November 26 (ANI): In a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on narcotics, RK Pur Police arrested a man and seized approximately 8–10 grams of brown sugar during a raid in the Shalgara Lichubagan area of Udaipur in Tripura's Gomati district, police said. The operation was conducted on Tuesday following confidential information about individuals allegedly involved in packaging narcotic substances for sale to local youths, Udaipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debanjali Roy said.

According to Roy, police received the information at around 4 pm, following which a team from RK Pur Police Station was formed to conduct a search operation in the area. The police team reached the location at around 5 pm and detained a person identified as Selim Mia. A subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of approximately 8–10 grams of brown sugar.

“Yesterday evening at around 4:00 pm, we received information that some individuals were gathered and were in the process of packaging narcotic substances intended for sale to local youths. Acting on this information, officers from the RK Pur Police Station formed a team and conducted a raid at the location. Following a search operation, at approximately 5:00 pm, we arrested an individual. We recovered about 8-10 grams of brown sugar from his residence, which was seized and sealed on the spot,” Roy said.

The seized narcotic substance was confiscated on the spot following due legal procedures and sealed in accordance with the prescribed provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The special police team included Sub-Inspectors Dipanjan Majumder and Ajay Debnath. The police operation is being viewed as a significant step towards curbing the illegal narcotics trade and protecting the younger generation from the growing menace of drug addiction. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether any other individuals are involved in the alleged drug trafficking network. Police are continuing their efforts to identify and take action against those involved in the illegal narcotics trade. (ANI)