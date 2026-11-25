MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism has announced the winners of the fourth edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards, developed in collaboration with the World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism).

In a celebratory ceremony, the event honoured the organisations and individuals who continue to elevate Qatar's position as a leading global destination.

Launched in 2023, the Qatar Tourism Awards celebrate and recognise the exceptional contributions of businesses and individuals who set the highest standards of service excellence. The programme honours those whose achievements enhance the visitor experience and reinforce Qatar's reputation as a leading global destination.

In his opening remarks, HE the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, said:“Today, we gather to celebrate a distinguished group of organisations and talent who have made excellence their approach, and innovation and raising the quality of tourism services and experiences an ongoing commitment, helping to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading global tourism destination.

The Qatar Tourism Awards have become a platform for embedding a culture of excellence and encouraging competitiveness, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and built on collaboration between the public and private sectors and our strategic partnership with UN Tourism. To every winner and nominee, thank you for raising the standard of the experience that every visitor enjoys in Qatar.”

Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism, Omar Abdulrahman al-Jaber, said:“The Qatar Tourism Awards continue to play their part in embedding a culture of quality and innovation. This year's edition saw significant progress and strong engagement, with more than 1,623 submissions received across seven main categories, alongside the launch of an upgraded online portal, educational workshops to support nominees, and the introduction of the Outstanding Qatar Travel Vlog of the Year award within the Digital Footprint category. We thank our partners at UN Tourism, the members of the judging panel and all nominees for their valuable efforts and contributions, which help reinforce Qatar's position as a leading global tourism destination.”

The Qatar Tourism Awards 2026 featured seven categories, ensuring a holistic representation of the visitor experience. The categories included: Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions and Activities, World-Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership.

A distinguished group of ten national and international industry experts, including three senior representatives from UN Tourism formed the Qatar Tourism Awards panel of judges.

Shortlisting, led independently by UN Tourism, narrowed the field to 276 nominees, with public voting held from 5 to 12 October for two Digital Footprint subcategories. The panel evaluated all submissions with the highest levels of transparency, objectivity and professionalism, following clear criteria set by a specialised team from UN Tourism. Each category was assigned to two judges, who assessed submissions independently without access to each other's score.