MENAFN - Gulf Times) The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (Daman) hosted the digital transformation pioneers programme Wednesday.

With the participation of 130 male and female retirees, the programme aims to develop their digital skills and empower them to use modern services and technologies confidently and securely, helping facilitate their daily transactions, enhance their independence, and improve their quality of life.

The programme was organised in collaboration with Mada - Qatar Assistive Technology Center, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), and QNB Group.

The initiative is part of Daman's ongoing efforts to expand its community programmes for retirees and address their evolving needs amid rapid technological advancements.

It seeks to equip participants with the knowledge and practical skills required to use digital applications and electronic services and benefit from digital solutions in their everyday lives.

The programme featured a series of specialised awareness and training sessions delivered by representatives of the participating organisations.

Sessions covered digital services, assistive technology, cybersecurity and electronic banking, with a focus on practical applications and safe practices that address retirees' needs and strengthen their confidence in using modern technologies.

During the event, Daman presented the key electronic services it provides on its app, highlighting the facilities that enable retirees to complete transactions and access services easily and conveniently.

It also introduced its smart assistant 'sarah', its digital contact centre, and 'Al Safwa' discount programme.

These initiatives form part of the Daman's continued efforts to develop its services and enhance the beneficiary experience.

As part of the specialised sessions, Mada - Qatar Assistive Technology Center delivered a presentation on the role of modern technologies in enhancing the independence of older people.

It showcased a range of technological solutions, smart devices, and assistive applications that help facilitate daily activities and improve access to digital services, enabling retirees to benefit from these technologies in their everyday lives.

The NCSA also delivered an awareness session addressing key cyber threats and risks, ways to protect against fraud and phishing attacks, and the importance of safeguarding personal data and securing digital accounts.

The session also highlighted safe practices when using electronic applications and platforms.

For its part, QNB Group presented an overview of its key digital banking services and products designed to meet retirees' financial needs, highlighting the importance of using these services securely and raising awareness of banking fraud methods and ways to prevent them.

The session also covered essential digital security measures, including refraining from sharing confidential information and relying on official banking channels. These practices help retirees protect their personal information and finances while accessing mobile and online banking services easily and securely.

QNB Group's participation, as Daman's strategic partner for 2026, reflects its commitment to supporting community initiatives targeting retirees and enhancing their financial and digital awareness. This aligns with the Group's efforts to promote financial inclusion and empower all segments of society to benefit from modern banking services safely and confidently.

AlRayan Bank's partnership, as Daman's platinum partner for 2026, also contributes to supporting community initiatives targeting retirees and strengthening cooperation among national institutions. This partnership supports the Authority's efforts to empower retirees to benefit from modern services, improve the beneficiary experience, and enhance their quality of life.

The digital transformation pioneers programme reflects Daman's commitment to developing its services, expanding its community initiatives, and strengthening national partnerships that support digital inclusion.

It also aims to keep pace with retirees' needs and aspirations, facilitate their access to services and encourage their active participation in the digital society.

Daman digital skills QNB Group NCSA