MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) organised an awareness event titled“Men's Health: Awareness and Prevention” as part of its November campaign,“Your Health Is Their Strength,” marking Global Men's Health Awareness Month. The campaign aims to raise awareness of common cancers affecting men, particularly urological cancers, while promoting prevention, early detection, and healthy lifestyles.

The event featured a panel discussion with Dr Mostafa Gabal, urology specialist at Naseem Medical Centre, and fitness coach Khalid al-Ameri. Cancer survivor Ahmed Abdulrahman also shared his inspiring journey. The session was moderated by Ibrahim Bani Amer, social specialist at QCS.

The discussion highlighted risk factors, the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes, and the role of physical activity in promoting overall health. Attendees were also offered medical check-ups during the event.

Dr Hadi Mohamad Abu Rasheed, director of the Programmes Department at QCS, emphasised that the campaign reflects the society's ongoing commitment to empower men in making informed health decisions, undergo appropriate medical examinations, and recognise warning signs.

“Through this campaign, we aim to promote a culture that prioritises men's health, raises awareness of prevention and early detection, and addresses misconceptions about cancer. We believe that investing in health awareness is fundamental to combating cancer and improving quality of life,” he said.

He added:“We are committed to delivering integrated programmes that combine health education with psychosocial support, empowering people living with cancer and strengthening the role of families and communities throughout their cancer journey.”

The campaign includes educational workshops, community events, and expert-led discussions focusing on common cancers affecting men, risk factors, warning signs, prevention, early detection, and healthy lifestyles.

The campaign also features inspiring survivor stories and specialised support programmes, including a support group workshop targeting 20 men and an advocacy training course for 10 participants.

Additional initiatives include individual psychosocial support sessions for people newly diagnosed with cancer and the publication of an inspiring prostate cancer survivor's story, highlighting the importance of hope and support throughout the cancer journey.

The campaign extends its reach through radio and television interviews, educational content on QCS's website and social media platforms, SMS messages, and awareness brochures.

QCS Naseem Medical Centre