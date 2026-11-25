Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Maiden Mineral Resource For Narryer Prospect
Maiden Mineral Resource for Narryer Prospect Perth, Nov 26, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN ) have announced that a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) has been defined for the Narryer Prospect (Narryer), located within the Company's wholly owned Byro Magnetite Project (Byro) in Western Australia's Midwest region.
Highlights
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 8.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 32.2% Fe with Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) mass recovery of 39.1% for concentrate grade of 66.3% Fe from the reported fresh Magnetite Mineral Resource.
- Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.6 Mt at 32.3% Fe, representing approximately 66% of the total Mineral Resource tonnage, with a further 2.9 Mt at 31.9% Fe classified as Inferred.
- Estimated DTR concentrate-equivalent quantity of 3.3 Mt grading 66.3% Fe, derived from the in-situ Mineral Resource and modelled DTR mass recovery.
- Mineralisation has been interpreted over approximately 850 m of strike, with thicknesses of approximately 20-40 m and the Mineral Resource extending to approximately 150 m vertically below surface.
- The estimate incorporates results from the Company's 2026 drilling program, comprising 31 reverse circulation (RC) holes for 2,266 m and two PQ diamond drillholes for 115.4 m, together with historical drilling information.
- Narryer is the closest of Athena's Prospects to road and port infrastructure, approximately 336km from Geraldton.
Athena's Managing Director & CEO, Mr Peter Jones, commented:
"The definition of a Maiden JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate at Narryer is an important milestone for Athena and provides a pathway for early production from the Byro Magnetite Project. The Maiden Resource follows the rapid completion of a drilling program and geological evaluation. The estimate of 8.5 million tonnes with mass recovery of 39.1% for a concentrate grade of 66.3% iron product is a pleasing result that provide sufficient scope for initial feasibility assessments."
"The Narryer drilling Davis Tube Recovery results confirm the positive metallurgical characteristics of the fresh magnetite mineralisation at Byro. The Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, and the potential to produce magnetite concentrates grading above 66% Fe, establishes a basis for further technical and economic evaluation of Narryer, including consideration of mining geometry, processing requirements and potential development options. Athena will assess the Narryer results alongside the broader Byro portfolio to determine potential development scenarios."
Narryer Mineral Resource Estimate
The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by independent geological experts Haren Consulting Pty Ltd. The Mineral Resource has been reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code and Guidelines. The maiden MRE comprises 8.5 Mt at an average whole-rock in situ grade of 32.2% Fe, including 5.6 Mt classified as Indicated and 2.9 Mt classified as Inferred. The estimate follows completion of the Company's 2026 Narryer drilling program, designed to improve geological understanding, establish the geometry and continuity of magnetite mineralisation, and provide additional geological, analytical and metallurgical information. The Narryer Mineral Resource has been estimated within interpreted mineralised domains, incorporating geological logging, assay results, magnetic susceptibility measurements, surface mapping, geophysical information and structural interpretation. The Maiden MRE for Narryer is 8.5 Mt at 32.2% Fe reported by classification in Table 1 and by DTR in Table 2*.
Davis Tube Recovery and Concentrate Characteristics
Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) testwork was undertaken to assess the magnetic separation characteristics of fresh magnetite mineralisation (refer ASX Announcement 12 October 2026 "Excellent Narryer Drilling Results"). The MRE incorporates DTR information from 146 sampled intervals, including 97 intervals from the Company's 2026 drilling program. The estimated DTR results indicate an average concentrate grade of 66.3% Fe at a mass recovery of 39.1%, orresponding to an estimated concentrate-equivalent quantity of approximately 3.3 Mt.
The maiden Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Haren Consulting Pty Ltd using threedimensional geological modelling and ordinary kriging estimation within defined mineralised domains. Geological wireframes were constructed using drilling intersections, surface mapping, interpreted structural controls and geophysical information. Internal waste domains were incorporated to exclude interpreted unmineralised material. Mineral Resource classification was based on geological continuity, sample spacing, data quality, grade continuity and confidence in the estimation.
In general, Indicated material was classified within approximately 40 m of supporting data, while Inferred material was classified within approximately 80 m. Material outside the applicable classification criteria remains unclassified. The Mineral Resource represents an estimate of in-situ mineralisation and does not constitute an Ore Reserve. Further technical, metallurgical and economic assessment is required to establish the potential for economic extraction.
Geological Setting and Mineralisation
The Narryer Magnetite Deposit is located within the Narryer Terrane, approximately 336 km from Geraldton Port, and forms part of Athena's broader Byro Magnetite Project. Magnetite mineralisation occurs within an iron-rich unit associated with a layered intrusive sequence that has undergone high-grade metamorphism and subsequent structural deformation.
The mineralised sequence strikes north-northeast and dips moderately westward. Detailed geological interpretation indicates that the magnetite-bearing unit exhibits a sigmoidal geometry, with substantial variations in thickness and localised pinchouts.
Faulting and associated structural modification have influenced the distribution and continuity of magnetite mineralisation. Several interpreted faults have been incorporated into the geological model, although aspects of their geometry remain subject to further investigation.
The deposit has been interpreted over approximately 850 m of strike, with mineralised thicknesses generally ranging from 20 m to 40 m.
The Mineral Resource is restricted to interpreted fresh magnetite mineralisation beneath the weathering profile. Weathered material, characterised by the development of secondary iron oxides including haematite, has not been included in the reported fresh magnetite Mineral Resource.
The current estimate extends to approximately 150 m vertically below surface. Mineralisation remains open at depth; however, material beyond the limits of sufficient geological and estimation confidence has not been classified as a Mineral Resource.
Project Background
The Byro Magnetite Project covers 265.7degkm2 in Western Australia's Midwest Iron province. The Narryer Prospect sits within the Narryer Terrane in the southern portion of the project area. It is one of five prospects within Athena's Byro Magnetite Project, located within Mining Lease M09/168 on the Mt Narryer Pastoral Station.
At approximately 336degkm from Geraldton Port, it is the closest of Athena's prospects to road and port infrastructure.
*To view tables and figures, please visit:
About Athena Resources Limited
Athena Resources (ASX:AHN) is developing premium magnetite solutions for advanced manufacturing and specialty steel markets. The Company's flagship Byro Magnetite Project in Western Australia has produced concentrate samples of exceptional quality at 70%+ Fe concentrate. Through technical excellence and strategic market positioning, Athena is seeking to build a resilient, multi-industry minerals business focused on quality and innovation.
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