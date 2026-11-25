MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar continue their campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers on Thursday against South Korea at Al Janoub Arena, before facing Japan at the same venue on Sunday.

Qatar will enter the qualifying window under new head coach Hatem Mamlouk who has replaced Hakan Demir.

As host nation, Qatar are already assured of their place at the World Cup 2027. The Asian Qualifiers nevertheless provide valuable competitive opportunities against some of Asia's leading teams as Qatar prepare for the tournament.

The two fixtures are part of four Asian Qualifiers taking place in Doha during the November window. Saudi Arabia will also play their two home games at Al Janoub Arena, facing China on Sunday and South Korea on November 29.

The fifth window of the qualifiers will also be attended by basketball legends Luol Deng and Danilo Gallinari, both of whom enjoyed distinguished careers in the NBA and on the international stage.

A 15-year NBA veteran, Luol Deng is best known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. Drafted 7th overall by the Bulls in the 2004 NBA Draft, Deng went on to become one of the franchise's most influential players, ranking fourth in its history in total points scored.

He was also named an NBA All-Star twice, in 2012 and 2013.

On the international stage, Deng represented Great Britain at two EuroBasket tournaments and was a key member of the national team at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Shortly after retiring from the NBA in 2019, Deng was elected President of the South Sudan Basketball Federation - SSBF, a position he continues to hold. Under his leadership, South Sudan made history by qualifying for and competing in its first-ever FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023, before going on to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Danilo Gallinari, meanwhile, enjoyed a 14-season NBA career and was one of Italy's most successful basketball exports.

Selected 6th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2008 NBA Draft, he went on to play for 8 NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. He finished his NBA career with 11,607 points, the most ever scored by an Italian-born player in the league. He also helped the Atlanta Hawks reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

On the international stage, Gallinari represented Italy for nearly two decades. He competed at 4 FIBA EuroBasket tournaments (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2025), the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He officially retired from the Italian national team following EuroBasket 2025.

Al Janoub Arena is among the four venues selected to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027. The venue, which hosted seven matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, reopened in August as an 8,200-seat basketball arena, reflecting Qatar's commitment to repurposing existing sporting infrastructure for major international events.

For the LOC, hosting international basketball competitions provides opportunities to test operational readiness, strengthen coordination across tournament venues and engage the local community ahead of the arrival of 32 national teams in August 2027.

Tickets for the games are now on sale.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Al Janoub Arena Hatem Mamlouk Hakan Demir