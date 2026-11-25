MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayyan confirmed their place in the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League Two after Aleksandar Mitrovic's first half strike secured them a 1-0 win over Al Faisaly in Group C on Wednesday.

The result took the Qatari side to 12 points, while Al Faisaly remained on three with one matchday remaining.

Al Faisaly threatened first, with Jean Ahoua's effort from outside the box narrowly missing the target in the sixth minute before the Jordanian side were then forced into an early change when Waseem Al Riyalat was replaced by Salaah Al Yahyaei following an injury in the 18th minute.

Al Rayyan's influence in the game grew, with Mitrovic firing wide from just above the area after being teed up by Gabriel Pereira in the 20th minute.

The visitors finally made their pressure count when Al Faisaly goalkeeper Nour Bani Ateyah spilled Wesley's shot from inside the box, allowing Mitrovic to volley home from close range.

The Jordanian side suffered more woes when Ateyah's game came to an end in added time after suffering an injury with Abdallah Al Fakhori coming on.

Al Faisaly came close to equalising in the 58th minute when Husam Abu Dahab's effort from inside of the area was saved by Al Rayyan goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada.

The Qatari side responded by sending on Ahmed Al Rawi, David Garcia, Otavio and Roger Guedes, with the move almost paying off in the 79th minute with Guedes breaking free into the box, only to fire his effort straight into the arms of Al Fakhori.

The Jordanian side fell short in the end as Al Rayyan held on to secure the win and book their place in the next round.

Al Rayyan AFC Champions League Mitrovic