MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar face an anxious wait to discover whether they will reach the knockout stages of the FIFA U-17 World Cup after a 4-1 defeat to Greece at the Aspire Zone in Doha on Wednesday.

The hosts made a dream start when Omar Ayman stunned Greece with a sensational long-range strike in the fifth minute, but the Group A leaders hit back emphatically after the break to secure a third successive victory and top spot.

Konstantinos Souvlatzis scored twice, while Argyrios Argyriou and Konstantinos Karangelis were also on target as Greece turned the game around in the second half.

The result left Qatar third in Group A with three points, behind Greece on nine and Egypt on six. With the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the round of 32, Qatar must now wait for the other groups to be completed before learning their fate.

The host will be hoping their three points and goal difference will be enough to keep their campaign alive.

Greece were stunned by Qatar's early strike as Ayman found the net from distance in spectacular fashion, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead after just five minutes.

The Greeks responded after the interval and equalised three minutes into the second half through Souvlatzis. Argyriou then put Greece ahead in the 67th minute before Karangelis added a third two minutes later. Souvlatzis completed his brace in the 86th minute to seal the victory.

Qatar's night became even more difficult late on when Dhiaeddine Benyatla was sent off.

"We are living every moment. We have won all three games in the group. We are very happy – we are in the paradise of football," said Greece coach Vasileios Papadakis. "The boys stayed focused even after going behind. They tried to find solutions and they played very attacking football. It was amazing."

Egypt also secured their place in the round of 32 after a convincing 4-1 victory over Panama, finishing second in Group A.

Yousef Abdullah scored twice, either side of Panama's Thiago Chalmers pulling one back, before Khaled Mokhtar and Mohamed Gamal's penalty completed the scoring.

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Saudi Arabia also advanced after coming from behind to beat Haiti 2-1.

In Group B, Uganda booked their place in the knockout stage with a thumping 6-0 win over New Caledonia.

Captain Owen Mukisa scored a hat-trick, including two first-half goals, while Joseph Dorongin, Isima Magala and Junior Ofoyrwth also found the net. The victory lifted Uganda above Ecuador into second place.

"It is a joy to stay in the competition. There was a lot of pressure on all of us. We wanted to get this game right and I think the boys did that very well. I give all the credit to them. They worked very hard for this," said Uganda coach Kingston Laryea.

South Korea topped the group despite being given a late scare by Ecuador before holding on for a 3-2 win. Two own goals, by Carlos Medina and Jhon Chica, along with Nam Ian's strike put Korea 3-0 ahead. Jhon Guerrero and Luis Fragozo replied for Ecuador, who could still advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

"Unlike last year, I've become one of the key players in the team. I think we've performed better because we've gone into matches sharing the same goal," said Nam Ian.

Group C produced two thrilling draws, with Australia, Argentina and Mozambique all progressing.

Australia fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Mozambique and finish top of the group. Nhampule Junior and Khenzane put Mozambique 2-0 ahead before Luke Becvinovski and captain Georgio Hassarati rescued a point for Australia.

Argentina also came from behind to draw 3-3 with Denmark and secure second place.

Denmark led through Noah Madsen's penalty and Ekene Chukwuani before Giovanni Baroni, Juan Cruz Policella and Alan Alcaraz turned the game around. Omram Khatar then levelled for Denmark, who were eliminated.

In Group D, France and Saudi Arabia secured their places in the last 32 alongside Uruguay. France topped the section after a 3-0 victory over Uruguay, with Aymen Amaaouch, Ally Traore and Idrissa Dia scoring.

"We focused on being clinical: we know we were creating chances. Plus, the players who came on brought some fresh energy; everyone is fully invested, and each person has been able to add their own personal touch," said Amaaouch.

Saudi Arabia also advanced after coming from behind to beat Haiti 2-1. Stephen Ramos gave Haiti the lead, but Abdullah Aldawsari equalised after the break before Zaid Alburi completed the comeback to send the Saudis through.

Qatar football FIFA U-17 World Cup Greece