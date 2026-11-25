MENAFN - Gulf Times) Formula 1 heads to Qatar for the penultimate round of the season with the drama of Las Vegas still fresh in the paddock, both on and off the track.

The spectacular race in Nevada produced another victory for Max Verstappen, but it also left a trail of unresolved tensions involving drivers, teams and contractual decisions. Those storylines will follow the championship contenders to Lusail International Circuit this weekend.

Verstappen and Russell tensions resurface

One of the biggest flashpoints in Las Vegas involved Verstappen and George Russell, whose relationship has been strained since their clash in Qatar in 2024.

The latest disagreement began during the final practice session, when a busy track and the need to gather dry-weather data led to several close encounters. Russell was unhappy with Verstappen's approach and made his feelings clear afterwards.

“I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this, and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else,” Russell said.“Somebody has got to stand up to that guy.”

The two then shared the front row for the race and produced another intense battle, but Russell's night ended when he hit the barrier while attempting to pass Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen took advantage to claim his fourth victory in six races and was subsequently asked about Russell's criticism.

“He speaks a lot next to the track,” Verstappen said.“And honestly, for me, it doesn't really bother me, because he's so far below my level, it doesn't make sense for me anyway to try and challenge that. So it doesn't bother me. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening (when Russell hit the wall). I was like, 'fantastic, my day is only getting better'. And then when I crossed the line in first, my day was complete.”

Their return to Qatar adds another layer to the rivalry. Verstappen was handed a grid penalty for impeding Russell during qualifying at Lusail in 2024 and later said he had“lost all respect” for his fellow driver following the stewards' hearing.

Ferrari drivers at odds

Ferrari also arrive in Qatar with tensions to address after an incident-packed Las Vegas weekend for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton was penalised after leaving the track at Turn 7 and gaining an advantage during his battle with Lando Norris. Later in the race, he was involved in another incident at the same corner, this time with team-mate Leclerc.

The contact sent Hamilton into a spin and left him seventh at the finish. Leclerc was handed a 10-second penalty for the collision and dropped to 10th.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was furious afterwards, describing the incident as“more than unacceptable” and questioning Leclerc's lack of respect.

Vasseur had already spoken to both drivers following their battle in Mexico City, making the latest incident particularly frustrating for the Ferrari boss.

The next indication of whether the team will take any action could come today, when Hamilton and Leclerc face the media in Qatar.

Bearman still waiting on Haas confirmation

The final unresolved seat on the 2027 Formula 1 grid remains at Haas, where Ollie Bearman's future has yet to be formally announced.

The confirmation is expected soon, with the 21-year-old set to remain with the American team next season. However, Bearman made no secret of his frustration in Las Vegas, saying he was disappointed that his contract had still not been signed and insisting there was“no excuse” for the delay.

The situation is slightly more complicated because Bearman is linked to both Haas and Ferrari, and once the announcement is made, the Briton may be able to shed more light on what caused the hold-up.

With most of the 2027 grid already settled, Bearman's confirmation is now one of the final pieces of the puzzle.

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Drivers at Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix will need to make at least two pit stops for mandated tire changes.

Lusail presents a very different challenge

The demands of the Lusail International Circuit are a world away from those of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. While both races are held at night, the similarities largely end there. Qatar offers a much warmer environment and a track dominated by high-speed corners, placing considerable demands on the cars' aerodynamic performance.

The surface is also significantly rougher than the Las Vegas circuit, while the kerbs can be particularly punishing for cars that repeatedly run over them. Tyre management will once again be central to the weekend.

Pirelli imposed a maximum of 25 laps per tyre set in Qatar last year because of the extreme energy loads, thermal stress and tread wear generated by the circuit. The limit has been raised to 27 laps this year, but with the race scheduled for 57 laps, every driver will still have to make at least two tyre changes to complete the distance.

The lap count applies cumulatively across all sessions, although reconnaissance laps to the grid and the formation lap are excluded. Laps completed after the chequered flag will also not count.

With two rounds remaining and the championship reaching its decisive stage, Qatar promises another weekend where the pressure will extend well beyond the stopwatch.

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit Max Verstappen George Russell