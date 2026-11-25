Icelandic Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iceland, Helga Hauksdottir, received a copy of credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (non-resident) of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Iceland, Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi.
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