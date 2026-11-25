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By Ben Chacko

LONDON: Huge youth protests rocking Europe make this a bizarre time for the government to decide the EU is a solution to our problems. Not because Britain has flourished outside the bloc, of course (though its economy has grown faster than those of France, Italy and Germany since leaving the EU in 2016, indicating that Brexit was hardly the act of economic self-harm its opponents claim).

We have the same problem of extortionate housing costs that prompted mass protests in Spain. The same issue around understaffed, underfunded schools that triggered popular revolt in France. The same - in fact longer-standing and worse - issue of deindustrialisation and lack of decent jobs sparking unrest in Italy and Germany, and the same problem of bloated military budgets crowding out social spending that afflicts the whole continent.

But that's the problem - if EU countries are visibly affected by the same economic and social decline we see here, how is realignment or rejoining supposed to address it? Indeed, many of those taking to the streets demanding a future identify EU rules as barriers in their way.

The highest-polling left contender for the French presidency, Jean-Luc Melenchon of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), stands on a manifesto calling for unilateral suspension of EU competition and state aid rules in public services to allow state monopolies in appropriate sectors, and abolition of EU debt and deficit limits to allow greater flexibility in spending.

Anyone tempted to take this platform as evidence the EU can be reformed misses the point. What Melenchon is proposing is not allowed under EU treaties; how the EU would respond to a powerful member state like France declaring independence from the rules must be speculative. But it hardly makes sense for the British left to pursue realignment with the very rules our counterparts on the continent are trying to break free of. Nor has that other bugbear of the old Remain cause, diplomatic isolation and comparative weakness in future trade negotiations, been borne out by events.

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The EU itself has proved a doormat for Donald Trump in trade talks - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen famously flew to Scotland to pay court to Trump at his Turnberry golf course, where she agreed to steep US tariffs on EU exports while leaving US exports to the EU tariff-free, and simultaneously pledged hundreds of billions of euros in inward investment to the US.

Diplomatically, it is not just Britain but the whole of Europe that was sidelined at Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi or the trilateral Russia, China and US summit in Shenzhen, and for reasons not unconnected to the same ossified EU structures that hold to discredited neoliberal dogma on economics.

The EU is trapped in the past. It can accept neither the end of liberal globalisation nor the passing of a world order in which the West could dictate to the rest, which is why it so resents the idea of negotiation with Russia and clings instead to the illusion of victory over it. This sheds light on the motives for a British realignment with the EU.

Keir Starmer's Labour was a restorationist party: seeking to reassert politics as usual after the disruptions of Corbyn and Brexit. It saw both as irrational outrages rather than revolts against a system that was no longer delivering for ordinary people.

Andy Burnham appeared wiser, tracing our problems not back to Brexit in 2016 nor even the bankers' crash of 2008, but to the beginnings of neoliberalism itself in Thatcher's Britain.

But Chancellor John Healey was quick to call this a“continuity” government and so it is proving. Instead of grappling with the country's problems its solutions reproduce the system the Prime Minister promised to end. Nowhere is this truer than in its attitude to the anti-democratic, inflexible and crisis-wracked EU. (IPA Service)

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Courtesy: Morning Star