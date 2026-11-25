MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Brazilian companies, national industry organizations and representatives of the Omani government met Wednesday morning (25) to discuss business opportunities and ways to strengthen bilateral ties at the(ABCC )'s headquarters in São Paulo, at an event hosted by the organization. The two countries have a well-established and complementary trade partnership and can move toward expanding investment and partnerships, ABCC President William Adib Dib Jr. said.

“We can go beyond trade in goods and move toward building productive partnerships, making investments and expanding the presence of Brazilian companies in the Omani market,” Dib said, citing the establishment of Brazilian miner Vale in Oman as a successful example.

Vale ships iron ore there, where it is processed into iron ore pellets and then re-exported.

“We hope this experience can inspire other Brazilian companies to learn more about the opportunities Oman offers and consider the country as an investment destination, recognized not only as a relevant consumer market but also as a competitive regional export hub,” Dib said at the opening of the Strategic Investment Partnerships for Mining, Energy, and Agribusiness event.

As head of the Omani delegation, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Mohsin Al Hadhrami presented investment opportunities in the Gulf country and said his visit to Brazil aims to promote the development of a transport corridor for food, fertilizer processing and supply to Brazil, the exploration of mineral resources and partnerships in the sector, as well as investments and delegation exchanges.

Hadhrami said the delegation's talks in Brazil have been constructive and effective.

“It is our commitment in the government that we will support the private sector and institutions both sides to achieve their objectives in terms of growth to their business,” he said.

The financial and infrastructure sectors are also among the priorities of the meetings in Brazil.

In 2025, an Omani delegation visited São Paulo to present investment opportunities, which were reinforced at Wednesday's meeting. Oman is a Gulf country with 3,100 kilometers of coastline along the Arabian Sea. It has 24 economic port zones providing access to 2.6 billion consumers in Africa and Asia, as well as mineral extraction as one of its main economic activities. One of the delegation's goals in Brazil is to present these advantages to Brazilian exporting and importing companies.

According to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, compiled by the ABCC's Market Intelligence Department, Brazil exported USD 1.2 billion to Oman in 2025, in products including iron ore, chicken meat, sugar and petroleum coke. Imports from the Arab country totaled USD 793 million, mainly fertilizers and refined petroleum.

Invest Oman 's Head of Business Development, Ulla Al Sulaimani, presented the opportunities Oman offers foreign companies. She noted that exchanges between representatives of Brazilian and Omani companies have increased since November last year.

She cited the ports of Sohar, home to Vale, Duqm, which has extensive infrastructure for the steel industry, and Salalah, which specializes in limestone and gypsum processing, as investment opportunities for Brazilian companies. Incentives presented to foreign companies include tax exemptions of up to 30 years, residency visas of up to 10 years, and 100% ownership of companies established in Oman.

After the opening of the meeting, the Omani delegation was scheduled to meet with Brazilian companies and sector organizations representing the meat industry and investment promotion, including InvestSP, an agency of the São Paulo state government. Former Arab Chamber president and board member Osmar Chohfi also attended the meeting as vice president of São Paulo industry group Fiesp's Superior Council for Foreign Trade. The ABCC was represented by Vice President of Marketing Silvia Antibas, board member William Atui, and Institutional Relations Advisor Bassel Abou Latif.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBAMarcos Carrieri/ANBA

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