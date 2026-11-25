Spanish Quality Pork Expands Hong Kong Presence With Local Restaurant Collaborations And Culinary Training
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Supported by ICEX and INTERPORC, the promotional campaign highlights European food safety standards, farm-to-table traceability, and everyday versatility across Chinese and Western kitchensHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – Spanish quality pork is expanding its presence in Hong Kong through a series of trade, educational, and dining initiatives aimed at local chefs, culinary students, and food lovers. Supported by ICEX Spain Trade and Investment and INTERPORC (the Spanish Interprofessional Agri-food Organisation for White Pork), the campaign highlights the quality, strict food safety standards, and everyday culinary versatility of Spanish white pork.
A Trusted Global Supplier with Growing Presence in Hong Kong
As Hong Kong consumers and foodservice professionals place greater emphasis on reliable sourcing, clear origin information, and consistent product quality, Spain has solidified its position as a trusted global supplier. According to INTERPORC data, Spain is the biggest pig producer in the European Union and the world's third-largest producer overall, with an annual output of approximately 5.28 million tonnes. In international trade, Spain ranks as the second-largest pork exporter globally, shipping roughly 2.74 million tonnes worldwide in 2025-including approximately 508,535 tonnes to mainland China. In Hong Kong, Spanish pork has demonstrated strong resilience in a stabilizing import market; during the first eight months of 2026, Spanish pork export volumes to the city rose nearly 31% compared to the same period in 2025.
From Farm to Table: Quality, Traceability, and Sustainability
Spanish white pork is produced under the European Production Model, which enforces strict standards across animal health, feed management, food hygiene, and environmental care. Every stage of the supply chain-from farms and transport operators to slaughterhouses and processing plants-is integrated into a comprehensive farm-to-table traceability system. In addition, the sector implements the INTERPORC Animal Welfare Spain (IAWS) technical regulation, backed by the“ B+ Commitment to Animal Welfare” certification seal established by an independent expert committee and certified by ENAC (the Spanish National Accreditation Body), ensuring high standards of biosecurity and animal care throughout the lifecycle.
The industry is also committed to sustainable, resource-efficient farming. Over recent decades, the Spanish white pig sector has reduced water usage per kilogram of pork produced by approximately 30%, cut greenhouse gas emissions per head by 43.6%, and lowered ammonia emissions per head by 49% (1990–2022). Many farms and facilities also utilize solar energy, biogas, and circular manure-recovery systems to minimize their environmental footprint.
For kitchens and retailers, Spanish white pork offers practical advantages:
Limited-Time Restaurant Collaborations in Hong Kong ( 7 –21 December)
To bring the campaign's theme,“ Endless Possibilities, Spanish Quality Pork“, directly to local diners, ICEX and INTERPORC are partnering with four Hong Kong restaurants for a special two-week promotion from 7 to 21 December 2026. Participating venues will showcase limited-time dishes highlighting how Spanish white pork complements both traditional Spanish recipes and Cantonese culinary techniques:
Inspiring Future Chefs: Culinary Training at The Food and Wine Academy
Beyond consumer dining, the campaign focuses on industry education to build long-term culinary appreciation. On 20 November 2026, ICEX and INTERPORC hosted a dedicated Spanish Pork Culinary Training & Tasting Workshop for culinary students at The Food and Wine Academy, a joint initiative of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management, PolyU and Hotel ICON.
Led by Chef Alex Fargas of La Paloma, the session introduced students to Spain's pork production standards, export trends, cut specifications, and ham grading systems. Through live cooking demonstrations and guided tastings, future chefs explored practical applications across Western and Chinese cuisines-from pan-seared pork chops, high-heat grilled secreto, and pluma with sherry reduction to Cantonese-style roasted Char Siu (Chinese-style BBQ Pork) and Crispy Pork Belly.
From strict European production standards and farm-to-table traceability to flexible cuts suited for both Chinese and Western cooking, Spanish white pork continues to meet the evolving needs of Hong Kong's foodservice and retail sectors. Building on these initiatives, ICEX and INTERPORC look forward to strengthening collaboration with local trade partners, restaurants, and culinary educators across the city.
Interporc:
ICEX:
FWS:
Hashtag: #SpanishQualityPork #ICEXSpainTradeandInvestment #INTERPORCAbout ICEX Spain Trade and InvestmentICEX Spain Trade and Investment is a public agency under Spain's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business (State Secretariat for Trade). Dedicated to driving the internationalisation of Spanish companies and attracting foreign investment to Spain, ICEX promotes Spanish products, gastronomy, services, and brands across global markets through a network of around 100 Economic and Trade Offices worldwide.
Official Website:
About INTERPORCINTERPORC is the Spanish Interprofessional Agri-food Organisation for White Pork, a non-profit interprofessional organisation recognised by Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to represent the entire Spanish white pig value chain-including producers, processors, and marketing. INTERPORC works to advance sector sustainability, enforce rigorous animal welfare and food safety standards, support scientific research, and promote the nutritional and culinary qualities of Spanish white pork and pork products in Spain and in over 130 international markets.
Official Website:
A Trusted Global Supplier with Growing Presence in Hong Kong
As Hong Kong consumers and foodservice professionals place greater emphasis on reliable sourcing, clear origin information, and consistent product quality, Spain has solidified its position as a trusted global supplier. According to INTERPORC data, Spain is the biggest pig producer in the European Union and the world's third-largest producer overall, with an annual output of approximately 5.28 million tonnes. In international trade, Spain ranks as the second-largest pork exporter globally, shipping roughly 2.74 million tonnes worldwide in 2025-including approximately 508,535 tonnes to mainland China. In Hong Kong, Spanish pork has demonstrated strong resilience in a stabilizing import market; during the first eight months of 2026, Spanish pork export volumes to the city rose nearly 31% compared to the same period in 2025.
From Farm to Table: Quality, Traceability, and Sustainability
Spanish white pork is produced under the European Production Model, which enforces strict standards across animal health, feed management, food hygiene, and environmental care. Every stage of the supply chain-from farms and transport operators to slaughterhouses and processing plants-is integrated into a comprehensive farm-to-table traceability system. In addition, the sector implements the INTERPORC Animal Welfare Spain (IAWS) technical regulation, backed by the“ B+ Commitment to Animal Welfare” certification seal established by an independent expert committee and certified by ENAC (the Spanish National Accreditation Body), ensuring high standards of biosecurity and animal care throughout the lifecycle.
The industry is also committed to sustainable, resource-efficient farming. Over recent decades, the Spanish white pig sector has reduced water usage per kilogram of pork produced by approximately 30%, cut greenhouse gas emissions per head by 43.6%, and lowered ammonia emissions per head by 49% (1990–2022). Many farms and facilities also utilize solar energy, biogas, and circular manure-recovery systems to minimize their environmental footprint.
For kitchens and retailers, Spanish white pork offers practical advantages:
-
Clean, Natural Flavor: Carefully managed breeds and strict cold-chain processing ensure tender, well-marbled meat that is naturally sweet and free from gamey odors, requiring minimal heavy seasoning.
Nutritional Value: Rich in high-biological-value protein, essential amino acids, iron, zinc, and B vitamins, lean cuts like pork loin contain as little as 2.65 grams of fat per 100 grams, fitting naturally into a balanced diet.
Flexible Formats: Available in different sizes and packages, and supplied bone-in, boneless, whole, or sliced, Spanish pork adapts seamlessly to diverse cooking methods-from Chinese
char siu, hotpot, and slow braising to Western grilling and roasting. Traditional cured specialties, such as 9-to-15-month aged Serrano ham and Spanish chorizo, further expand menu possibilities.
Limited-Time Restaurant Collaborations in Hong Kong ( 7 –21 December)
To bring the campaign's theme,“ Endless Possibilities, Spanish Quality Pork“, directly to local diners, ICEX and INTERPORC are partnering with four Hong Kong restaurants for a special two-week promotion from 7 to 21 December 2026. Participating venues will showcase limited-time dishes highlighting how Spanish white pork complements both traditional Spanish recipes and Cantonese culinary techniques:
-
La Paloma: Led by Chef and Spanish Cuisine Ambassador Alex Fargas, the menu celebrates classic and contemporary Spanish flavors, featuring
Serrano Ham Platter with Tomato Bread,
Serrano Ham & Manchego“Mollete” with Black Truffle,
Pan-Fried
Spanish Pork“Pluma” with Whiskey Sauce,
Spanish Pork“Secreto” Skewers with Mojo Picón Sauce, and
Spanish Pork & Wild Mushroom Juicy Rice.
-
Aire: Highlighting the versatility of prized Spanish cuts and cured meats, Aire's special lineup includes
Wild Mushroom Toast with
15-Month Cured Spanish Serrano Ham,
Spanish Pork Secreto with Chimichurri & Cherry Tomatoes,
Grilled
Spanish Pork Ribs with Roasted Eggplant, and
Spanish Pork Abanico Paella with Green Asparagus.
-
Ming's Kitchen: Blending European ingredients with authentic Cantonese craftsmanship, the restaurant will serve
Crispy Spanish Pork Jowl with Sichuan Peppercorn Glaze,
Sweet and Sour
Spanish Pork with Fresh Strawberries, and Pan-Fried
Spanish Pork Patty with Salted Threadfin.
-
The Hua Restaurant: Showcasing bold Cantonese flavors and wok-fried versatility, the special menu features
Sweet & Sour
Spanish Pork with Yuzu and Black Vinegar,
Pan-Seared Spanish Pork Cubes with Honey Pepper Sauce, and
Stir-Fried
Spanish Pork Deluxe with XO Sauce.
Inspiring Future Chefs: Culinary Training at The Food and Wine Academy
Beyond consumer dining, the campaign focuses on industry education to build long-term culinary appreciation. On 20 November 2026, ICEX and INTERPORC hosted a dedicated Spanish Pork Culinary Training & Tasting Workshop for culinary students at The Food and Wine Academy, a joint initiative of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management, PolyU and Hotel ICON.
Led by Chef Alex Fargas of La Paloma, the session introduced students to Spain's pork production standards, export trends, cut specifications, and ham grading systems. Through live cooking demonstrations and guided tastings, future chefs explored practical applications across Western and Chinese cuisines-from pan-seared pork chops, high-heat grilled secreto, and pluma with sherry reduction to Cantonese-style roasted Char Siu (Chinese-style BBQ Pork) and Crispy Pork Belly.
From strict European production standards and farm-to-table traceability to flexible cuts suited for both Chinese and Western cooking, Spanish white pork continues to meet the evolving needs of Hong Kong's foodservice and retail sectors. Building on these initiatives, ICEX and INTERPORC look forward to strengthening collaboration with local trade partners, restaurants, and culinary educators across the city.
Interporc:
ICEX:
FWS:
Hashtag: #SpanishQualityPork #ICEXSpainTradeandInvestment #INTERPORCAbout ICEX Spain Trade and InvestmentICEX Spain Trade and Investment is a public agency under Spain's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business (State Secretariat for Trade). Dedicated to driving the internationalisation of Spanish companies and attracting foreign investment to Spain, ICEX promotes Spanish products, gastronomy, services, and brands across global markets through a network of around 100 Economic and Trade Offices worldwide.
Official Website:
About INTERPORCINTERPORC is the Spanish Interprofessional Agri-food Organisation for White Pork, a non-profit interprofessional organisation recognised by Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to represent the entire Spanish white pig value chain-including producers, processors, and marketing. INTERPORC works to advance sector sustainability, enforce rigorous animal welfare and food safety standards, support scientific research, and promote the nutritional and culinary qualities of Spanish white pork and pork products in Spain and in over 130 international markets.
Official Website:
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