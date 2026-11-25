MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The OPC Foundation and AutomationML e.V. have announced plans to combine their technologies and communities, with AutomationML becoming part of the OPC Foundation on January 1, 2027.

The agreement will transfer AutomationML's technology assets to the OPC Foundation, bringing together two organizations that have collaborated for more than a decade on industrial interoperability standards.

The integration aims to establish a more consistent framework for exchanging engineering and operational information across industrial automation systems, supporting digital twins, cloud applications and industrial AI.

AutomationML specializes in exchanging complex engineering information between software tools, engineering disciplines and industrial workflows.

OPC UA provides standardized information models and secure, vendor-independent communication between machines, production systems and enterprise software.

Combining the two technologies is intended to preserve information and its meaning throughout the industrial lifecycle, from engineering and commissioning to production, maintenance and eventual decommissioning.

Dr. Andreas Graf Gatterburg, president of AutomationML, says:“This is the natural next step after more than a decade of collaboration.”

“Together, we can make engineering information a major factor in value creation across the entire industrial lifecycle.”

Stefan Hoppe, president of the OPC Foundation, says:“Industry needs fewer technology silos and more continuity of information.”

“AutomationML strengthens the engineering dimension of the OPC UA ecosystem and helps us move closer to true Plug & Play interoperability.”

The organizations say the integration will help eliminate the traditional separation between engineering information and operational data, allowing industrial systems to retain semantic context across different applications and lifecycle stages.

This could become increasingly important as manufacturers introduce generative and agentic AI into engineering, production and maintenance processes.

The agreement is scheduled to be formally marked at an OPC Foundation press conference during SPS 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, on November 25.

AutomationML, established in 2009, develops open standards for exchanging engineering information and maintains specifications within the IEC 62714 series.

The OPC Foundation, established in 1996, develops industrial information exchange standards and represents more than 1,010 member organizations worldwide.