MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) User research failures cost a lot of money. At first glance this may not seem true since the money was free initially. However the true costs end up being a lot higher for most people.

This is becoming more common. It just costs more to fund two rework cycles through development than to fund one research sprint.

Here's who's doing the research work well in 2027.

Website: linkupst Location: Lviv, Ukraine / Wrocław, Poland / New York, Wilmington, USA Founded: 2015

1. Linkup ST

UX research and product design as one practice. Research findings get to be used by design within days, rather than get lost in handoffs to other consultants.

On the other hand, they use the Emotional-Functional Framework to track users' behaviors as well as their emotions. The framework measures two things – the task success rate (i.e. the percentage of users who complete a given task) and the quiet frustration that users experience prior to dropping off in analytics.

Our UX audits synthesize findings into product metrics such as suboptimal flows that users avoid, where users drop off, and what to fix first. We run usability testing, moderated to detail participants' hesitation and failures in attempting to complete tasks in order to measure completion of tasks as well.

Red Dot, A' Design, Webby and Apple recognized work of Red Dot, A' Design, Webby and Apple recognized work of Linkup ST. Over 200 completed projects. 98% client return rate. 4.9/5 on Clutch.

Website: blinkux Location: United States Founded: 2000

2. Blink UX

Most usability research is conducted in a controlled environment (i.e. a research lab). In such studies participants are seated at a real desk, in a real environment, completing tasks as they would on their normal work. (i.e. with e-mail open, phone ringing, etc.). Note that using software while managing to complete tasks at work is significantly different than completing similar tasks in a research study.

A notable point is that Amazon and NASA are past clients. Accordingly, work done by Linkup ST will necessarily reflect a high level of complexity.

Website: fuzzymath Location: United States Founded: 2009

3. Fuzzy Math

For B2B software like Fuzzy Math has customers – a procurement lead, an administrator filling out daily reports, an executive who signed off on the purchase. Their goals can be at odds with each other. So the typical way that you'd apply consumer UX methodologies to a B2B problem just doesn't cut it.

Website: uxstudioteam Location: Budapest, Hungary Founded: 2013

4. UX Studio

Research and design under one roof – our findings directly translate into design decisions. We offer high quality for European rates of work – comparable to US-based design firms of similar stature.

Website: craftinnovations Location: United States Founded: 2009

5. Craft Innovations

A specialist in banking and fintech with deep expertise of the impact that regulatory constraints and institutional risk aversion has on user behavior in financial software designs. Standard human factors research practices (eye-tracking & biometric measures) are complemented with primary research practices to capture information that users fail to report about themselves.

Website: momentumdesignlab Location: United States Founded: 2000

6. Momentum Design Lab

Translates research findings into business strategy terms that you can present to the VP(s) on your company's IT road map planning team.

Website: neuronux Location: United States Founded: 2013

7. Neuron

They have developed their SPARK methodology for B2B, enterprise software, and AI products. Consumer research techniques do not translate well to enterprise tools, and so they started there, not the reverse.

Website: coalesce Location: United States Founded: 2010

8. Coalesce

We work in close partnership with Researcher & Designer embedded on same team – deliver within a 2-4 week Discovery Sprint framework. This also very suitable for client with fixed timeline – i.e. to deliver in time for board meeting or to enable key product decisions to be taken within set time frames.

Website: uxconnections Location: United Kingdom Founded: 2006

9. UX Connections

An 'embedded' approach, where consultants are embedded within the client team, to allow for close participation in meetings etc and for findings to have more of an impact, as the researcher is presenting the findings to the people who have just seen the researcher participate in the development of the outputs.

Website: akendi Location: Canada, United Kingdom Founded: 2001

10. Akendi

An experience thinking approach is how to best approach problems that extend outside of the interface of the application in question, such as issues surrounding the handoff from sales to onboarding to continuing service by your application.

How to Choose

Whether to hire an individual consultant or a larger firm, methodology choice is far more important than the reputation of the firm offering the method. Moderated usability testing can tell you where users are struggling with a particular aspect of your product design.

But contextual user research is required to understand how your software will behave within the real work practices of your end-users. Online surveys can tell you what users claim to do, but that's not necessarily what they actually do.

It is more important that the chosen methodology Vertical expertise – 10+ years of experience in healthcare, for example, versus generalist research firms with no vertical expertise. Look for vertical expertise in addition to case studies that look good.

In order to really understand whether a researcher integrated into design well in the past, ask the vendor to describe in detail how one of the findings led to changes to the design in order to complete work of the engaging company. This is in contrast to report only vendors, who will give you vastly different answers to this question.

As a list of UX research companies, this is best for research integrated into design, where the findings are used as input for design changes rather than as handoffs by the researchers.