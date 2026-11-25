MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Oversonic Robotics, an Italian company specializing in the development and manufacturing of cognitive humanoid robots, has announced that Angelini Technologies has acquired a stake in the company to support its industrial growth and international expansion.

The investment will help Oversonic expand its manufacturing capacity and bring its robotics solutions to global markets, with a particular focus on the US.

Angelini Technologies, part of the Angelini Industries Group, specializes in advanced automation technologies and services for logistics and the production of consumer goods and batteries.

The company holds more than 1,200 active patents, has sold over 1,300 production lines across 72 countries and employs approximately 800 people.

Oversonic will benefit from Angelini Technologies' 50 years of industrial automation experience, expertise in logistics robotics, established supply chain and international presence.

The investment follows the addition of STMicroelectronics, Fondazione Tech e Biomedical and SpotInvest to Oversonic's shareholder base in June 2026.

Fabio Puglia, chairman, and Paolo Denti, CEO of Oversonic Robotics, say:“Welcoming Angelini Technologies as a shareholder strengthens our growth trajectory and gives us even greater confidence in the opportunities emerging internationally.

“Humanoid robotics has now reached a decisive stage, where the ability to turn innovation into practical solutions will increasingly make the difference. With RoBee, we have already taken this step, bringing to market a technology that is now operating in real-world industrial environments. Angelini Technologies' industrial expertise will play a crucial role in accelerating its adoption internationally.”

Founded in 2020, Oversonic has developed RoBee, a cognitive humanoid robot designed to work alongside people in complex environments, incorporating proprietary technologies for environmental perception, autonomous navigation and human-robot interaction.

The robot is available in two configurations – RoBee R for industrial applications and RoBee M for healthcare.

RoBee is already operating in manufacturing facilities in Italy and internationally, while its healthcare applications are being explored through research projects involving hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

Luigi De Vito, CEO of Angelini Technologies, says:“We chose to invest in Oversonic Robotics because we believe in the potential of its technology and the opportunities that cognitive robotics can offer the industrial sector. Combining Oversonic's expertise with Angelini Technologies' experience can provide further momentum to an ambitious yet sustainable growth journey, bringing together the drive for innovation with the progressive strengthening of industrial development capabilities.”

The transaction also forms part of Angelini Industries' wider investment strategy in industrial technology.

Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Industries, says:“Our investment in Oversonic Robotics confirms Angelini Industries' commitment to investing in industrial technology, one of the Group's strategic pillars for growth. Following the investment in Lab0 announced in recent months, this transaction strengthens our presence in robotics and reflects our commitment to supporting the development of highly innovative companies capable of pushing the boundaries of industrial process automation.”

Oversonic has also announced three appointments to its board of directors: Fabio Gualandris, president of quality, manufacturing and technology at STMicroelectronics; Luigi De Vito, CEO of Angelini Technologies; and Giuseppe Corvino, senior investment manager at Fondazione Tech e Biomedical.

Oversonic employs more than 110 people and operates a manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Carate Brianza, Italy. The company also has offices in Ohio and Los Angeles.

The financial terms of the investment and the size of the stake acquired were not disclosed in the announcement.