MENAFN - USA Art News) A sculpture by, titled Witness (2023), has drawn protests and counterprotests this week in St. Louis. Activists opposing reproductive rights gathered at the headquarters of Rung for Women, a nonprofit dedicated to women's career advancement that is hosting theartwork, calling for its removal.

As reported by St. Louis's First Alert 4, protesters connected the sculpture to abortion rights, with a representative from Students for Life America specifically linking it to the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.“Her skirt spells Hava, which is Eve, the first female rebel, to breathe life,” said Reagan Barklage, an activist who also referenced late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.“It's just, you do not need to kill your children in order to breathe life. That's actually the exact opposite of what that means.” Barklage added:“We're alarmed that this is what they're choosing to use to represent our city. We do not stand for these pro-abortion rights. And we're trying to stand for women and true empowerment.”

A counterprotester, Leslie Zacks, defended the organization's right to display the artwork, noting a recently failed amendment in Missouri that would have reinstated a near-total abortion ban. Zacks stated:“The reality of the situation is that the people in Missouri have twice had the opportunity to voice their preferences with regards to the abortion issue and have made it very, very clear with increasing majority where their preferences are.”

Rung for Women released a statement acknowledging the strong reactions to Witness. The organization said it“respects the right of individuals to express their views about art, including those that differ from our own. We recognize that Witness has prompted strong reactions and respect the sincerely held beliefs of those who have expressed concern. We remain proud to host this work by Shahzia Sikander at Rung for Women.”

This is not the first time Sikander's sculpture has ignited controversy. In 2024, the same work faced heated protests in Texas when a group denounced it as“satanic” before its planned exhibition at the University of Houston. The controversy led to the cancellation of an opening event and an artist talk. At that time, Sikander commented:“Art should be about discourse and not censorship. Shame on those that silence artists.” An attempt by ARTnews to reach the artist for comment was not immediately successful.

Source: ARTnews