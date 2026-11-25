MENAFN - USA Art News) Federal investigators are seeking a warrant to search electronic devices belonging to, aGrand Rapids man accused of stealing artwork from two Michigan art museums. Stasiulewicz was found dead in his home on

According to a federal affidavit, Stasiulewicz allegedly stole Red, Yellow, Blue, an Ellsworth Kelly color lithograph, from Western Michigan University's (WMU) Richmond Center for the Visual Arts on June 23. A WMU worker reported the work missing, and Stasiulewicz was identified through facial-recognition analysis by Michigan State Police after being captured on surveillance video carrying the print. He is also accused of stealing The Sudarium Held by One Angel ( 1516 ), an Albrecht Dürer print, from the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) on July 2. The FBI stated that Stasiulewicz had been observed at GRAM on June 17, in what appeared to be a“pre-theft surveillance visit.” Between these two incidents, he reportedly entered nonpublic areas at the Muskegon Museum of Art on June 25, though Muskegon police confirmed nothing was taken.

The FBI took over the case and learned that Stasiulewicz met with an individual on July 8 at the Gun Lake Casino Resort in Wayland, Michigan, with surveillance footage showing him leaving with an unspecified amount of cash. The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office determined Stasiulewicz died on July 26 from a morphine overdose, ruling it an accident. However, the autopsy report noted that“the decedent is currently under investigation by the FBI for involvement in an art gallery theft,” and a brother told police the FBI investigation may have contributed to his death. Four artworks, including the Kelly print, valued at $10,000, and the Dürer print, valued at $10,000–$20,000, were recovered from his home the day after his death.

On Monday, November 23, the FBI requested a warrant to search Stasiulewicz's cellphone and laptop to determine if others were involved in the thefts. FBI Special Agent Evan Alkema stated in the federal affidavit,“In my training and experience, and that of the Art Crime Team, phones and computers like the devices will often be used to communicate with co-conspirators. They may contain evidence of communications about what art pieces to steal, negotiations for sale prices, and arrangements to transfer and 'fence' the stolen works.” The FBI's Art Crime Team, established in 2004, has recovered over 20,000 objects valued at $1 billion. The FBI identified Stasiulewicz as an amateur artist who studied at the Interlochen Center of the Arts.

Source: ARTnews