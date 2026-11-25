MENAFN - USA Art News) Miami-Dade County established one of the earliest public art programs in the United States in, decades before Art Basel Miami Beach began. This initiative mandated thatof the capital costs for new county construction projects be allocated to commissioning or acquiring artworks, integrating public art into the region's civic infrastructure.

Since its inception, Miami-Dade Art in Public Places has commissioned over 1,000 works and achieved international recognition in the field. These artworks are installed throughout the county at various locations, including the Miami International Airport, Metrorail and Metromover stations, PortMiami, Zoo Miami, and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, as well as parks, fire stations, libraries, police stations, public housing developments, courthouses, and community health centers.

Early commissions include a monumental mural by Purvis Young, installed at the Northside Metrorail Station in 1986, and Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's Pop sculpture Dropped Bowl with Scattered Slices and Peels, which was placed in front of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

In 1984, Miami Beach also created its own Art in Public Places program, formally established by ordinance in 1995. This program initially utilized a similar funding mechanism, allocating 1.5 percent of construction costs to public art. Francys Vallecillo, interim director of Miami Beach's Tourism and Culture Department, stated:“One thing the City of Miami Beach is particularly proud of is that we have been investing in arts and culture for a long time, in different ways. We have cultural grants for cultural institutions and organizations, as well as our investment in Art in Public Places. These are programs that run throughout the year. They are not centered on just one week, and they have been a priority for the city for some time.”

The Miami Beach program is overseen by the Art in Public Places Committee, a seven-member board appointed by the City Commission. The committee advises on artwork selection, commissioning, and purchasing, prioritizing the enrichment of the public art collection, attracting international attention, and celebrating Miami Beach's diversity and heritage.

In September 2019, the City Commission increased the allocation to 2 percent of eligible city project hard costs and expanded eligibility to include joint public-private projects. That same year, the city launched the Legacy Purchase Program in partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach. This program annually acquires a work from the fair for the city's permanent public art collection, displayed in a publicly accessible area of the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The convention center's 2019 renovation featured six commissions by internationally recognized contemporary artists, including Ellen Harvey's etched mirror-glass installation Atlantis ( 2019 ), Joseph Kosuth's neon text work Located World ( 2019 ), and Franz Ackermann's About Sand ( 2018 ). Additionally, Sarah Morris's large-scale porcelain tile installation Morris Lapidus ( 2018 ) is on the north exterior. Nearby, Elmgreen & Dragset's Bent Pool ( 2019 ) is located at Pride Park, and Joep van Lieshout's Humanoids ( 2018 ) is at Collins Canal Park.

Each year, galleries and artists exhibiting at Art Basel submit works for the Legacy Purchase Program, with three finalists selected. The public then votes on the winner. This year's finalists include Marlon Portales with Nocturno para Ana ( 2026 ), presented by local gallery Spinello Projects, and Bony Ramirez with The Custodian ( 2026 ), presented by Canadian gallery Bradley Ertaskiran. Indian artist Sumakshi Singh's thread-and-lace sculpture Pichla Darwaza II is presented by 193 Gallery. The public vote concluded on November 23, and the winner will be announced on December 2.

Vallecillo emphasized that involving the public in the final decision allows residents to directly influence the city's collection and ensures that art acquired during the fair remains accessible. She added that the program also provides crucial visibility for emerging artists.“We try to create opportunities for emerging artists at different levels,” Vallecillo said.“The artists participating are typically represented in certain sections of the fair, such as Nova, and are often at an earlier stage in their careers or represented by newer galleries. It creates for them an opportunity to go beyond what they would otherwise achieve simply by participating in the art fair.”

Previous Legacy Purchase acquisitions feature works by Amoako Boafo, Ebony G. Patterson, Sanford Biggers, Farah Al Qasimi, Juana Valdés, Anneke Eussen, Nina Surel, and Ximena Garrido-Lecca. The broader Miami Beach Art in Public Places collection currently comprises 28 works installed across the city's parks and public spaces, with its growth tied to municipal construction and the allocated share of eligible capital-project costs.

Beyond permanent commissions, Miami Beach supports local artists through initiatives like No Vacancy, a juried art competition. This program transforms participating Miami Beach hotels into temporary art destinations. Supported by the City of Miami Beach, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), No Vacancy creates opportunities for broader public engagement. Vallecillo noted:“it creates an opportunity for anyone to experience the work, whether they are staying at the hotel or simply visiting the different locations.”

This year, No Vacancy restricted eligibility to local artists to provide them with a platform and visibility, especially during Art Week. Vallecillo explained:“Of course, it can also be easier to work with local artists because they are based here and more accessible, but the main point is to give them that opportunity and a platform of visibility during this week, and beyond.” She also noted that this local-only edition received more applications than any previous iteration. Twelve participating artists installed site-specific works at 12 Miami Beach hotels.

We previously reported:

Artists 4 Artists Miami has launched an“Art Basel Boycott” campaign, urging the local art community to build alternatives to the fair's commercial model.

The InScope Art Festival will debut in Miami from December 1 to 6, 2026, bringing over 70 galleries from 12 countries to four beachfront pavilions.

Grand Theft Auto VI's massive marketing campaign has integrated with Miami's art scene, featuring murals at Wynwood Walls and virtual replicas of museums.

Source: Observer Arts