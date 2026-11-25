MENAFN - USA Art News) A new exhibition at thein Paris,“Heritage in Resistance: Timbuktu to Odessa,” has been criticized for omitting crucial perspectives on cultural destruction. Running until, the show explores attacks on material and intangible culture in conflicts, from the 2001 dynamiting of the Bamiyan Buddhas to recent events in Ukraine, Sudan, and Gaza.

The extensive exhibition features art, digital re-creations, photography, and filmed interviews, structured as an investigative report across sections on erasure, resistance, and repair. Journalist, author, and heritage consultant Robert Bevan notes that a wall text references his 2006 book, The Destruction of Memory: Architecture at War, crediting him with coining the term“cultural cleansing” during the Bosnian War. He states that UNESCO adopted this term in 2012 to describe“the destruction of World Heritage Sites by terrorist groups.”

However, Bevan argues that the exhibition“unacceptably skirts” broader issues, including instances of cultural genocide he discussed in his book, such as in the Israel-occupied West Bank, and others ranging from the Ottoman Empire and Native American populations to the Holocaust and Tibet. He would now add the experiences of the Uyghurs in China, the Rohingya in Myanmar, the Yazidis in Iraq, and Palestinians in Gaza to this list, stating that patterns of heritage destruction can indicate genocidal intent. Bevan points out that critical work by Forensic Architecture on documenting destruction is absent from the exhibition due to a dispute over the group's use of“the G word.”

He further claims that French institutions, mirroring actions in Germany and the UK, are censoring pro-Palestinian voices, citing the cancellation of a talk at London's Building Centre involving Architects for Gaza after an intervention by Lawyers for Israel.

The exhibition's coverage of looting is also problematic, according to Bevan. He disputes the show's repetition of the“unevidenced” myth that the sale of looted artifacts is a significant source of terrorist funding“on a par” with resources like oil. The exhibition is partly sponsored by the French office of UNESCO, and Bevan observes that the organization's“manifest failure” to protect heritage in conflicts is not addressed.

While UNESCO is celebrated for its work in Timbuktu, which led to the International Criminal Court's first successful prosecution for targeting monuments as a war crime, Bevan finds the exhibition's assertion that this episode was a turning point for UNESCO's grassroots approach unconvincing. He criticizes UNESCO for praising Vladimir Putin for“liberating” Palmyra, despite damage caused by Russian forces, and for its perceived partiality in condemning Russian attacks in Ukraine and Israeli attacks on Lebanon, while not applying the same pressure regarding heritage destruction in Gaza or Iran. UNESCO, he notes, never names Israel in its statements and has not invoked the 1954 Hague Convention in relation to Gaza, unlike in“virtually all similar instances.”

Bevan highlights that the exhibition is silent on UNESCO's departure from emphasizing authenticity in post-war reconstruction. He references UNESCO's promotion of rebuilding a brand-new Mostar Bridge in Bosnia and Herzegovina as“peacebuilding” despite deteriorating community relations, and its subsequent declaration of the facsimile bridge as a World Heritage Site. He detailed this in his 2022 book, Monumental Lies.

The exhibition does include an implicit acknowledgment of Palestinian experiences, opening with large-scale photographs by Palestinian artist Taysir Batniji depicting housekeys retrieved by Gazans, with their owners' unknown fates noted below. Bevan concludes that in its“silences and voids,” the show accurately reflects the failures of international institutions and laws, as well as the“partiality and misinformation” surrounding responses to contemporary heritage destruction. Ultimately, he states, the exhibition offers“false hope” regarding resistance through digital surveying, reconstruction, and UNESCO's work, suggesting that“despair” is the more appropriate sentiment.

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Source: The Art Newspaper