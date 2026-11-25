MENAFN - USA Art News) Mexican Spanish artistwill present his first solo exhibition in the United States,“A Taste of Dreams,” at The Mexican restaurant on Brickell Key in Miami. The show opens on, featuringnew site-specific works that will be complemented by a tasting menu.

The exhibition comprises a series of new medium-to-large-format canvases created specifically for the venue. This presentation is paired with a tasting menu designed to echo the emotional and narrative themes found within each composition, blending the dining and viewing experiences. The exhibition also aligns with a growing trend during Miami Art Week for artists and dealers to showcase work beyond traditional fair booths, in spaces like restaurants and hotels.

JoCa, who trained in Vancouver, British Columbia, is recognized for his oil-on-canvas portraits that combine classic portraiture, geometric and gestural abstraction, and digital glitches. These works often focus on the subject's face, obscuring or dissolving the visage to explore themes of fractured identity in the digital age.

Curator and art historian Rafael Pérez y Pérez, who has contributed essays for JoCa's previous shows, positions the artist's work within a historical context.“JoCa reclaims the Renaissance notion of the unfinished work (non finito) and transposes it into contemporary portraiture,” he wrote, highlighting the artist's focus on subjectivity over exact representation.

This Miami presentation follows an active year for JoCa. His work has been supported by Art of NOMA, and his agency, Napkin71, reported his inaugural institutional solo exhibition,“Non Finito,” at the Museum of the City of Mérida. He later held“Echoes of Haworth,” an exhibition inspired by the Brontës in Mexico City, where all featured works sold out within two hours of opening, according to his representatives.

JoCa's exhibition will be on view at The Mexican Miami, located at 601 Brickell Key Drive, starting November 28, 2026.

Source: Artnet News