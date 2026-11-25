MENAFN - USA Art News) An installation featuringand awas presented in Berlin's Halle am Berghain from. Titled“A Shroud of Woven Solar Threads,” the exhibition was a collaboration between artistsfrom Iran andfrom Canada.

The installation, housed in the former power station that now serves as the Berghain nightclub, was organized by the Berlin-based contemporary art initiative House, led by Juliet Kothe, who co-curated the exhibition with Nadim Samman. It was co-presented by the Autotelic Foundation.

A central feature was an eight-minute-long 4K video installation that digitally rendered a 4,000-year-old Mithraic cave temple using 3D scans of the ancient site. The video, originally created for a 2025 exhibition in Lausanne, was expanded to fit the scale of Halle am Berghain. Visitors stood encircled by human-height black monolithic speakers, each broadcasting a different voice chanting in a speculative, AI-generated Proto-Indo-Iranian language. PII is the ancestral language of the Indo-Aryan and Iranian language families, including Sanskrit and Avestan, with no known historical written texts or documented Mithraic chants from that period.

To develop the sonic elements, the artists collaborated with the University of Toronto, employing comparative linguistics for linguistic reconstruction, then using AI to animate the speculative language. Roushan mentioned that one of the AI chanters was trained using her own mother's voice. The chant began with“Mithra...,” referencing the ancient solar deity. Incense burned in the hall, and pre-existing graffiti of the Eye of Horus near the ceiling contributed to the ritualistic atmosphere.

Nadim Samman, director of the Autotelic Foundation, commented on the role of artists in interpreting societal changes.“We are all subject to digital change in society, economy, politics. These changes are massive, they are abrupt and they are intense. Making sense of it needs to come from below. Artists offer important ways to understand what this change means. Without artists, we are just stuck with the narratives and the images supplied by the companies that make the technology. Digital change impacts culture, and artists can help us understand what that impact actually feels like, and how we can think it through.”

Objects such as replicas of Bronze Age bells and reliefs were also dispersed throughout the exhibition space, adding to the spiritual context. The exhibition's integration of technology to speculate on the past provided a counterpoint to other recent digital art presentations, according to the source.

Source: The Art Newspaper