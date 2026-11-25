MENAFN - USA Art News) New York's November auction week generatedfrom evening sales, aincrease over the previous year, while day sales roseto. Despite these strong overall results and new auction records for prominent artists, art market commentators have highlighted a perceived lack of competitive bidding, particularly in the evening auctions.

According to auction veteran Jussi Pylkkänen, who spent 37 years at Christie's and served as global president from 2014 to 2023 before cofounding Art Pylkkänen in 2024, the market is experiencing intense competition for major collections. This has led Sotheby's and Christie's to offer high guarantees and set estimates that sometimes approach world-record prices. Pylkkänen noted that four prominent works, including Vincent Van Gogh's“Châtaigniers en fleurs” (1890) and Paul Cézanne's“Arlequin” (1888–90) from the Blaquier-Arrieta family, as well as Sam Francis's“Towards Disappearance I” (1958) and Hans Bellmer's“La Poupée” (1934), sold on single bids. While only one of these did not achieve a world record, this trend may appear underwhelming to the general audience, Pylkkänen said.

Combined, the 20th-century evening sales at both houses reached $1.4 billion. However, only 63 of 129 lots sold above their low estimates, and approximately half of all evening sale lots were backed by guarantees. Christie's CEO Bonnie Brennan stated prior to the sales that“not every collection is a must win,” and Sotheby's CEO Charles Stewart later acknowledged that“estimates were not shy.” Pylkkänen observed that the core issue lies with the estimates, which many senior advisors believe are driven more by sellers' ambitions than by accurate price guidance for buyers, thereby hindering competitive bidding.

This prevailing trend of high estimates, potentially influenced by owners and advisors, could jeopardize the art market if not addressed, Pylkkänen cautioned. He cited similar market downturns in 1990 and 2008, urging a careful approach to avoid a third phase in what he described as an 18-year cycle. Pylkkänen anticipates that a reassessment of pricing will be a priority for the spring auctions, suggesting that estimates need a“reset” to allow paintings to achieve high prices through open competition.

An example of effective estimating was Sotheby's sale of Baroness Thyssen-Bornemisza's Edward Hopper oil painting,“The Martha McKeen of Wellfleet” (1944). Previously offered privately, its estimate of $20 million to $30 million attracted significant interest, resulting in a hammer price of $41 million after competitive bidding. Other notable sales included a Van Gogh work from the Blaquier-Arrieta collection, which sold for a record $190 million to a single phone bidder at a hammer price of $165 million. Cézanne's“Arlequin” hammered for $99 million, also on a single bid to its guarantor.

Christie's offerings included Gustav Klimt's“Litzlbergkeller” (1915–16), which fetched a hammer price of $71 million, and Claude Monet's“Poppy Field” (1890) from the William Koch collection, which hammered at $22 million after a bidding battle among Asian, American, and European buyers. Monet had a successful week overall, with eight major oils selling well across three auction houses, each with appropriate estimates. Julian Dawes, Sotheby's head of Impressionism and Modern Art, noted the“limitless” enthusiasm for Monet, with high interest expected for his upcoming Tate retrospective in February.

Max Carter, Christie's chairman of 20th and 21st-century art, summarized the market:“Anything classic, special, well estimated and thoughtfully managed is irresistible.” On the modern and postwar front, Wassily Kandinsky's Bauhaus-period“Betonte Ecken” (1922–23), deaccessioned by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in 1964, set a record at Christie's, hammering at $74 million against an estimate of $60 million to $80 million. Works from the Sonnabend collection also performed strongly, including Andy Warhol's hand-painted“Campbell's Soup Can, Turkey Noodle” (1962), which hammered at $7.3 million against a presale estimate of $6 million to $8 million. Six other Warhol works in the evening sales also did well, with more activity anticipated for the artist's centennial in 2028.

David Galperin, Sotheby's contemporary vice chairman, highlighted rising demand for Mark Rothko's oils on paper, with a 1967 work from the Theodore and Ruth Baum collection selling for $15.5 million, placing it among the artist's top three works on paper. Pylkkänen identified Sam Francis's“Towards Disappearance I” (1958) as the week's best buy; it set a new artist record, hammering at the low end of its $15 million estimate and selling for $17.1 million with fees. It had previously set an auction record when Richard Hedreen acquired it in 1999. Additionally, Fair Warning achieved the highest price of the New York week for a living artist: $15.9 million, including fees, for Yoshitomo Nara's“In the Milky Lake / Thinking” (2011).

Conversely, the market for Willem de Kooning appears to be cooling due to an oversupply, particularly for mid-priced works, suggesting a likely correction. Similarly, the markets for Franz Kline, Frank Stella, and Cy Twombly also show signs of slowing demand, with one specialist noting that“Some important postwar American pictures are much harder to sell now.”

We previously reported:

New York's November auction week is set to see art sales reach around $2 billion, with major houses Sotheby's, Christie's, and Phillips featuring

Source: Artnet News