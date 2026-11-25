MENAFN - USA Art News) A recent episode of“The Art Angle” podcast, featuring editor-in-chiefand columnist, reviewed major art world stories from November. Guest hostled discussions on three primary topics.

The podcast addressed a controversy surrounding a Van Gogh painting sold at recent New York auctions. This sale was complicated by a last-minute Nazi restitution claim, which the hosts explored in detail. They also discussed the current state of emerging New York galleries, considering both their challenges and potential.

A significant segment of the discussion focused on“Yoshitomo Nara-mania.” The Japanese pop artist currently has an exhibition at David Zwirner that has drawn considerable attention, generating long queues and a range of critical responses, both favorable and unfavorable.

Source: Artnet News