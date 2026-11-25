Artnet News Podcast Examines Van Gogh Restitution Claim, Yoshitomo Nara Mania
The podcast addressed a controversy surrounding a Van Gogh painting sold at recent New York auctions. This sale was complicated by a last-minute Nazi restitution claim, which the hosts explored in detail. They also discussed the current state of emerging New York galleries, considering both their challenges and potential.
A significant segment of the discussion focused on“Yoshitomo Nara-mania.” The Japanese pop artist currently has an exhibition at David Zwirner that has drawn considerable attention, generating long queues and a range of critical responses, both favorable and unfavorable.
Source: Artnet News
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