MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is nearing the launch of its mine-to-mill gold production strategy, targeting initial production in early 2027 as it completes final preparations at its Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec. The company reports that refurbishment of the fully permitted mill is effectively complete, with remaining work focused on upgrades to its tailings storage facility and obtaining government approval to restore the mill's operating status. LaFleur also secured an arms-length gold and silver offtake purchase agreement with international metals trader Ocean Partners UK Limited, providing a financing facility intended to reduce the need for additional equity financing ahead of production. Meanwhile, the company continues exploration at its nearby Swanson Gold Project, where recent drilling results have identified additional targets for follow-up work. The developments come amid renewed strength in gold prices and bullish long-term market projections.

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About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's principal assets include its Swanson Gold Project and the wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill, which together support its strategy to advance toward gold production and pursue additional exploration and processing opportunities. The Swanson Gold Project encompasses a substantial land package hosting the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin targets, together with other gold and critical-metal showings. The company is advancing the project through exploration and development activities. The Beacon Gold Mill is a permitted gold processing facility with a capacity of approximately 750 tonnes per day and is currently in the final stages of recommissioning. LaFleur Minerals intends to leverage the facility to process mineralized material from Swanson and evaluate custom milling opportunities for other regional mining projects. For more information, please visit the company's website at .

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