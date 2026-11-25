MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI (OTC: ECGI) has completed its acquisition of Avanta Group, marking a strategic move into coordinated healthcare services and AI-enabled healthcare technology. Avanta's developing platform is designed to combine a Medicare Advantage health plan, a management-services organization and technology capabilities to help providers identify gaps in preventive care, improve patient outreach, streamline administrative processes and support the transition to value-based care. The platform also includes planned consumer health and wellness services and healthcare infrastructure investments. ECGI sees opportunities to apply artificial intelligence to care navigation, claims processing, provider-network analysis and fraud detection within a substantial and growing healthcare market.

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About ECGI Holdings Inc.

ECGI Holdings is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. Its portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence and fintech.

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