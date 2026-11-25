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SuperQ Quantum (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) is pursuing a hybrid quantum computing strategy focused on integrating quantum processors with conventional computing infrastructure, as industry developments highlight the importance of coordination between quantum and classical systems. A recent collaboration involving IBM, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and AMD demonstrates how combining quantum processors with CPUs, GPUs and high-performance computing resources could help advance quantum error correction and practical applications. SuperQ is addressing this opportunity through its live Super(TM) platform, which supports optimization, simulation and artificial intelligence workloads, alongside the development of Super OS(TM), a cloud and on-site operating system designed to coordinate quantum and classical computing resources. The company is also developing Super Nova(TM), its Quantum Computer and Foundry initiative, intended to complement its software capabilities.

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About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. The company is also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM – the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the U.S., Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, the company is taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

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