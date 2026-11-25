Abdelatty And Qatar's Prime Minister Discuss Iran Mediation And Economic Ties In Cairo
Foreign ministry spokesperson Ambassador Nader Zaki said the two sides discussed the latest developments in the crisis with Iran and reviewed the mediation efforts both countries are pursuing with regional and international partners to reduce escalation and contain tensions. They stressed the importance of dialogue and political solutions that preserve the region's security and stability.
The ministers also exchanged views on the situations in Libya and Sudan.
On bilateral ties, they discussed ways to build on recent growth in economic relations, expand economic partnerships, increase trade and boost mutual investment.
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