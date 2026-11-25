MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mostafa Hassan, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), said the agency has provided EGP 585m in financing to 10,800 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Suez since 2014.

He noted that these enterprises have helped create around 19,000 jobs, while an additional EGP 2.6m in grants allocated to infrastructure projects has generated approximately 10,000 person-days of employment across the governorate.

During his visit to Suez, Hassan toured several industrial projects to assess their needs, discuss support and expansion plans, encourage the establishment of additional productive and industrial enterprises, and strengthen local manufacturing. The visit came in line with the directives of Prime Minister and MSMEDA Chairperson Mostafa Madbouly.

Hassan was accompanied by Mohamed Osama Bakry, Head of the Central Sector for Small and Medium Enterprises; Mostafa El-Ganzoury, Head of the Branches Sector; Khaled Nasr, Director of the Second Region; and Mohamed Morsi, Director of MSMEDA's Suez branch.

The visit included tours of two industrial projects to review their operations and discuss plans to support their expansion.

The first was a gypsum manufacturing plant in the Ataqa Industrial Zone, which has received financing from MSMEDA since August 2011 and exports its products to African and European markets. The agency is currently considering providing additional financing to support the factory.

The second was the International Carbon Industrial Gases factory, located in the extension of the Ataqa Industrial Zone, which has been cooperating with MSMEDA since August 2018 in the production and bottling of industrial gases.

The company secured additional financing in 2026 to support its expansion plans. It has also benefited from the agency's non-financial services and the incentives provided under Law No. 152 of 2020.

For his part, Mostafa El-Ganzoury, Head of MSMEDA's Branches Sector, said the agency's branches across Egypt attach considerable importance to industrial and productive enterprises, in line with the government's efforts to strengthen local manufacturing, meet domestic market demand, and open new export channels for Egyptian products, particularly in regional markets.

El-Ganzoury encouraged citizens, particularly young people and recent graduates, to visit MSMEDA's offices and branches across the country to learn more about the financing, technical, and marketing services offered by the agency to help them establish businesses across various economic sectors.