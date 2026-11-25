MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held talks on Wednesday with executives from four international companies on expanding investment in shipping, renewable energy and water desalination, as A.P. Moller–Maersk announced plans to restore its entire service network to the Suez Canal and Red Sea in the coming months, while Norway's Scatec outlined plans to invest around $5bn in Egypt over the next two years.

During a meeting with A.P. Moller–Maersk Chief Executive Vincent Clerc, Al-Sisi said Egypt was keen to deepen investment cooperation with the shipping group in maritime transport, port operations, logistics, training and maritime safety.

Clerc said the Suez Canal remained the preferred route for Maersk's global network and that the company had already resumed operations through the canal and the Red Sea, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

He said Maersk was working towards restoring its entire network and services along the route over the coming months, in parallel with improvements in regional security conditions.

Clerc also outlined plans to increase vessel capacity and expand the company's fleet, which would lead to more Maersk vessels transiting the Suez Canal.

Al-Sisi welcomed the announcement, stressing that vessels transiting the canal were safe and faced no threats, according to the presidency.

Clerc said Maersk was interested in exploring further investment opportunities in Egypt, particularly in ports, logistics, integrated supply chains and ship recycling.

Al-Sisi said Egypt would continue working with regional and international partners to ease tensions, safeguard freedom of navigation and protect global trade and supply chains.

He pledged to provide the necessary support for Maersk's operations and investments in Egypt and praised the company's efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza through Egypt.

In a separate meeting, Al-Sisi received Scatec Chief Executive Terje Pilskog and senior executives from South Korea's NanoH2O, which specialises in water desalination membrane technology and manufacturing, and France's Veolia.

Pilskog outlined Scatec's plans to invest around $5bn in Egypt over the next two years, with projects targeting several areas, including renewable energy-powered water desalination, green data centres, solar and wind power generation, energy storage systems and infrastructure supporting the green transition.

Al-Sisi said the proposed projects were aligned with Egypt's plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix and expand desalination capacity to strengthen water security.

He called on the three companies to expand their investments in Egypt, highlighting the government's efforts to increase private-sector participation and attract foreign direct investment.

Al-Sisi also stressed the importance of adhering to implementation schedules for existing projects and developing long-term plans to meet future energy and water needs.

He called for greater localisation of manufacturing in Egypt, particularly the production of equipment for desalination plants and components for renewable energy projects.

The executives of the three companies expressed interest in expanding their operations and investments in Egypt, according to the presidency.