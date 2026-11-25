MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly launched on Wednesday a package of 48 amendments to the executive regulations of Companies Law No. 159 of 1981, touching more than 45 articles, in a move the government says will simplify procedures for founding, running and financing companies.

The package, prepared by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade as part of the recommendations of Egypt Forum 2026, amends, cancels and adds provisions to the regulations. It also introduces three supplementary sets of rules: a guide to the rules and procedures for valuations, controls on partners' and shareholders' agreements, and rules for financing contracts convertible into equity.

The launch at the cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Eissa, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, Supply Minister Sherif Farouk, Communications Minister Raafat Hindy, Investment Minister Mohamed Farid Saleh and Industry Minister Khaled Hashem, along with members of parliament and investors.

Saeed Arafa, assistant minister of investment and head of the committee that drafted the amendments, presented the main changes, which cover the rules on founding, managing and financing companies, as well as valuation, public offerings and general assemblies.

Madbouly said the package aimed to bring a tangible change to investors' experience by easing the founding and expansion of companies, offering more flexible financing tools and strengthening governance and transparency.

Farid said the committee had reviewed the practical challenges facing businesses and taken investors' views into account. The four tracks together provide a framework covering a company's life cycle, from founding to financing and expansion, he said.