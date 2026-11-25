MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to widen its 15% subsidised financing initiative for priority industrial sectors to cover working capital, splitting the scheme's EGP 30bn ceiling equally between machinery and equipment and raw materials, production inputs and spare parts.



Industrial financing

Alexandria passenger terminal Other decisions

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The weekly meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, also approved moving ahead with a concession for the passenger terminal at Alexandria Port.

Under the revised terms, the initiative will be open to all industrial activities. Financing limits will be raised for some sectors according to project size, up to EGP 200m per client and EGP 250m for a client and its related parties. The higher limits apply only to industries of strategic priority, to be identified case by case by a committee of the finance ministry and the Industrial Development Authority and approved by the finance and industry ministers.

Projects will no longer need to have completed construction to qualify. Instead, they must be on schedule, at least a year into implementation and at least 60% built.

New entities formed by merging a struggling or closed factory with a new investor will get priority, provided they owe nothing to banks or non-bank financial companies. Clients who have benefited from the fund for struggling borrowers are excluded from this priority.

The cabinet approved continuing procedures to grant a concession to manage, market, operate, maintain and later return the passenger terminal at Alexandria Port to GPH Pan Maritime Passenger Terminals, a company being set up under the special free zones system by a consortium of Global Liman İşletmeleri, Pan Terminal Management and Pan Marine Shipping.

The government said the move aimed to make better use of port assets and attract more cruise ships to Egypt.

The cabinet approved a presidential decree on a strategic objectives agreement with the United States on promoting mutual prosperity. The agreement gives Egypt more flexibility to direct available assistance to priority areas, including electricity and energy, water resources and irrigation, agriculture, education, higher education and scientific research, aviation, private sector development and social development.

Ministers also approved a $470,000 financing agreement from the International Fund for Agricultural Development for a project to support agricultural resilience and smallholder productivity, drawing on Chinese expertise, and Egypt's $6.97m subscription to the 21st replenishment of the World Bank's International Development Association, payable in one or several instalments over two to nine years.

The cabinet approved a decree reorganising the Government Services Authority, which handles state procurement, storage, asset management and vehicles, with the aim of improving the efficiency of public spending. It also reviewed the State-Owned Companies Unit's third-quarter report, which said the unit had moved from building its framework to issuing binding decisions and carrying out structural reforms under Law No. 170 of 2025.

It further approved the health ministry's purchase of four hazardous medical waste shredding and sterilisation units for Imbaba Fever Hospital, and the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency's purchase of laboratory equipment and supplies from the Military Production Authority's Centre of Excellence for Science and Technology.