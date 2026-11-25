MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Turkish Airlines has launched its Africa Fly Fest campaign, offering return economy fares from Cairo to Istanbul starting at $240, as the carrier marks 75 years of flights to the Egyptian capital.

The campaign also covers destinations reached via Istanbul. Return fares from Cairo start at $430 to Munich and Frankfurt, $445 to Paris, $450 to Amsterdam and $480 to London Heathrow. Further afield, fares start at $670 to Beijing, $710 to New York, $810 to Los Angeles and $910 to Seattle and Tokyo Narita. Return fares from Istanbul to Cairo start at $300.

Tickets can be bought until 15 December 2026 for travel between 1 November 2026 and 31 May 2027. The offer excludes outbound flights between 15 and 23 December 2026 and return flights arriving between 1 and 10 January 2027. Fares are subject to seat availability.

Cairo is one of four Egyptian airports served by Turkish Airlines, which flies to 359 destinations in 133 countries.