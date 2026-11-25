MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's (QF) Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum has launched a series of public talks featuring people who knew the late Indian artist Maqbool Fida Husain, offering insights into aspects of his personal life, artistic journey, and legacy in modern art.

The museum hosted the first session in the series, titled“My Stories with Maqbool Fida Husain”, at its Education City location, featuring Rashda Siddiqui, a close friend of the artist who shared her memories of him during a friendship spanning more than 35 years and spoke about his artistic style, his fascination with horses, his passion for cinema, and anecdotes from his life and artistic travels.

She also shared photographs and artworks documenting different stages of his career and discussed his philosophy of life and his famous decision to walk barefoot.

Rashda Siddiqui expressed her appreciation for the opening of the museum, which offers audiences the opportunity to experience Husain's work under one roof, noting that having a museum like this, where people can come and see his work in one place, had always been a wish.

The museum opened in November 2025 and offers audiences an opportunity to explore the work and legacy of one of India's most influential modern artists.

Qatar Foundation Maqbool Fida Husain Modern Art artistic journey